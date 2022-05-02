Sports

Iheanacho’s goal can’t save Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho’s beautifullytaken 91st minute consolation helped Leicester reduce deficit against Tottenham as they lost 3-1. A Heung-Min Son double and Harry Kane goal was all Spurs needed to dispatch the Foxes off with Leicester playing second fiddle all game.

 

A comedy of defensive errors meant Leicester laboured all game to contain the Tottenham attack who had failed to have a shot on target in more than 180 minutes of football.

 

Wesley Fofana, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and James Maddison were all rested in the game as Iheanacho partnered Zambian attacker, Patson Daka in the attack. Tottenham proved to be the better side on the day scoring in the 22nd minute through Kane’s 13th goal of the season.

 

Son scored on the hour mark and took the game beyond Leicester in the 79th minute to stretch Tottenham’s lead. Iheanacho popped up at the death to help Leicester restore some respect as he delivered a beautiful wellstruck finish which beat Hugo Lloris to his near post.

 

