Iheanacho’s goal lifts Leicester to FA Cup 5th Round

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho’s second half fortuitous strike was all his English club, Leicester City needed to secure their passage to the 5th Round of the English FA Cup. The former Man City striker’s goal broke the resistance of League Two Walsall and sent Leicester into the FA Cup fifth round.

After Youri Tielemans had missed a penalty on a testing afternoon for the Foxes, Iheanacho’s effort from the edge of the box deflected off Brandon Comley and looped over Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 68th minute, reports the BBC. It was the Nigeria international’s 17th goal in 23 FA Cup appearances – the most by any player since Iheanacho made his debut in the competition in 2016. Walsall, one of the form sides in League Two, had defended admirably against the 2021 Cup winners, cheered on by a capacity crowd at a sold-out Bescot Stadium.

Evans made a series of smart saves while Tielemans struck the post with his spot-kick moments after half-time after Patson Daka was fouled by Isaac Hutchinson. A point-blank stop from Evans denied Iheanacho a second in the final 10 minutes and kept an entertaining tie alive until the finish, but Leicester held firm for a much-needed Cup win amid their struggles in the Premier League. And Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley

 

