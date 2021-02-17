Ihejirika joins APC in Abia

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Onyeabor Azubuike Ihejirika yesterday registered his membership with the All Progressives Congress (APC). The registration of Ihejirika in his ward, Ezera Ward-2, Ovim, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State was witnessed by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, former Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Dr. Alex Otti, Abia APC executive members and other stakeholders. Ihejirika said: “Today, I registered with APC and by that I’ve become a full member of the party.

“I joined APC out of my desire and conviction to position myself such that I could make important contribution towards the security and development of my state and the nation Nigeria. “I retired after 38 years of service and I’ve been in retirement for about seven years now and it’s said that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“It’ll be a waste of human resources for me not to give back to a nation that gave a whole lot to me.” Also speaking, the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Uzor-Kalu welcomed General Ihejirika into APC and urged him to be committed and loyal to the party as loyalty was key towards success in democracy. He added that the plan for the former Chief of Army Staff to join the APC had been on ground for over one year, expressing his happiness that it had finally materialized.

Kalu said: “Gen Ihejirika’s decision to join us today in the APC is no doubt a great one and I must commend him for taking the bold step after over a year of convincing him to join the party. “He should be assured that his membership of our party will be a very fruitful one. “I am loyal to the party; this is why I have always subjected myself to the party’s decisionmaking process. “My appreciation also goes to the chairman Abia APC Registration panel, Amb. Bala Mohammed Mairiga and his team joined me to grace this exercise.

“The chairman can see for himself that the APC in Abia is deeply rooted, in the last few days he has accompanied me to some decamping ceremonies of people from other parties into our party. On behalf of our national chairman Gov. Buni I welcome you to our great party.” Kalu was echoed by Abia APC Publicity Secretary, Comrade Benedict Godson, who said Ihejirika had joined the moving train and would be a big plus to the party. Godson said: “And as you can see, everywhere in Abia is now APC. The state Chairman, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa has been able to lead this party from nowhere to somewhere.

Like this: Like Loading...