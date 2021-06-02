News

Ihejirika: Modern farming method’ll end open grazing conflict

Former chief of Army staff, Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, rtd, has called on governments at all levels to adopt modern farming methods as the panacea to the intractable conflict between herders and farmers in the country. Ihejirika, who made the call at the sidelines of the Abia security summit, said even herding is no longer profitable to the herdsmen because of the growing conflict, adding that the government should embrace a modern system of rearing animals, especially cows. He observed that the herdsmen/farmers clashes were a recent development which the modern farming system would solve. Ihejirika further noted that the just concluded Abia security summit was the best security approach saying that while some insecurity problems were easily manageable terrorism was like cancer.

