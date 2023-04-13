IHF Women: Nigeria earn comfortable victory over Ghana

Nigeria’s U-18 girls team comfortably defeated host Ghana in a thrilling match at the IHF Women Trophy Africa Zone 3 Phase ongoing in Accra, Ghana. The Coach Shittu Agboola Adewunmi’s tutored side continued in their superlative form as they easily earned a 49-29 win over Ghana despite the host getting the support of the fans at the Tennis Arena of the Accra Sports Stadium. Goalkeeper Kehinde Babatunde and her co goalkeepers made some vital saves to stop two times MVP player for Ghana, Balchisu Salifu, from scoring but it was Esther Matthew that got the MVP of the match for scoring vital 9 metres goals especially from the wings for Nigeria. Nigeria has now won two matches in the U-17 category; the first against Liberia while Ghana despite winning two matches – against Benin and Liberia, has just a win after organisers decided to award a 10-0 to their first opponent, Benin Republic because they didn’t submit their players passports at a stipulated time according to a report by IHF. Nigeria’s U-18 girls team will play Ivory Coast next on Friday at 2pm local time but 3pm Nigeria time.
