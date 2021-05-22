IHG drops Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza Hotels

The pandemic nosedive in business helped IHG accelerate its plan to cut a few bad apples from the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza network. More trimming is likely to boost brand quality and — just as important — get back to 2019 levels of record growth. IHG Hotels and Resorts has announced cut in its hotel portfolio in the first quarter of the year as part of its plan to address customer service issues across two of its biggest brands, this is according to report by Skift. It removed 9,500 hotel rooms or 61 hotels, from its system over the first quarter, with roughly half of that coming from Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza.

The UK-based hotel company only opened 7,300 rooms, or 56 hotels, last quarter. This is coming on the heels of the hotel group Chief Executive Officer, Keith Barr’s comments earlier this year that the company would target 200 underperforming hotels to remove from its network to improve customer service and better position the company for growth coming out of the pandemic. “This is the right time for us to have conversations with owners. Guest expectations have changed,” said Paul Edgecliffe- Johnson, IHG’s chief financial officer, adding that: “We have been working with the owners to take out the hotels in the system that hadn’t met our vision for the brands as they move forward.” The rate of Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza exits from IHG’s system is double that of the company’s other brands, but both divisions still play very important roles.

The company launched a $200 million brand refresh for Crowne Plaza in 2016 in the Americas, and IHG repeatedly signals Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express remain major growth drivers in markets like Europe and China. Nearly 80 per cent of IHG’s U.S. portfolio is in the middle-market segment of hotels, which includes Holiday Inn. But eliminating the bad eggs with lower customer service ratings boosts the respective brand profiles, especially at a time when IHG wants to sign more franchise deals with owners of existing hotels. The 31-hotel deletion across the two brand portfolios last quarter means roughly 170 properties remain on IHG’s risk-of-closure list. Edgecliffe-Johnson indicated further details on the plan would come out this summer.

Revenue per available room, the industry’s key performance metric, is half of where it was for the company in 2019. The U.S. and China were the best performers, as U.S. revenue was down about 40 per cent and China declined 38 per cent from 2019. European rooms revenue was down 87 per cent. IHG did not have to report a quarterly profit or loss figure since it is based in the UK. IHG still inked new deals for 92 hotels, or about 14,500 rooms. That brings the pipeline up to 274,000 rooms, a 2,000-room increase from what was reported in February but 14,000 rooms less than where it was at the end of the first quarter in 2020. While IHG has acquired brands like Six Senses and Regent in recent years — and was rumoured last year to be in merger talks with Accor — Edgecliffe-Johnson indicated there isn’t a desire to beef up the brand portfolio with further acquisitions. The company typically builds out its non-luxury network with organic growth, and IHG has already acquired what it needs in the high-end sector.

