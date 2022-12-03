IHG partners Msafiri Limited across African markets

InterContinental Hotels and Resorts (IHG) has signed franchise agreements to rebrand three properties in Tanzania and Kenya. The move sees IHG swiftly expand its presence across Africa, as the continent’s profile continues to grow. Holiday Inn Nairobi Two Rivers Mall and The Fairview Nairobi in Kenya and Crowne Plaza Dar es Salaam in Tanzania are now open and are welcoming guests. Across each property, IHG Hotels and Resorts and the new owners will elevate the guest experience by completing renovations and enhancements, incorporating brand hallmarks and standards that IHG guests recognise and love worldwide. “Africa’s hospitality and tourism industry has weathered the disruption of the past two years, with a rising number of inbound travellers, highlighting how much potential the region has,” said Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East and Africa at IHG. Also, he noted; “Our expansion across Kenya and Tanzania is testament to how IHG Hotels and Resorts is encouraging this potential and meeting the returning demand quickly. We are delighted to have these properties join the IHG family and are excited to offer our guest the exceptional hospitality that we are known for.” He further added: “Ownership that includes Actis and Westmont Hospitality is an important partnership to IHG We are pleased to grow together in the region and to bring exceptional properties and hospitality to guests visiting these two important gateway cities.” A representative on behalf of the ownership said; “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with IHG and expand our portfolio together into new markets and different brands. Africa has tremendous MICE, business and leisure growth potential.

Holiday Inn Nairobi Two Rivers Mall

The hotel is located in the vibrant Gigiri/ Runda district, in northern Nairobi. It is within the 100-acre Two Rivers Mall and Entertainment complex; offering guests unrivalled access to over 200 shops, the city’s theme park and an array of family fun activities, such as go-karting and the skate park. This new Holiday Inn Nairobi with 171 rooms, will be a popular choice among families, groups and those visiting the United Nations, NGOs, embassies and the many companies moving to this growing part of the city. Along with excellent rooms, the hotel offers modern facilities, meeting rooms, a gym, a swimming pool and an all-day dining terrace.

Fairview, Nairobi, Kenya

The Fairview Hotel, located in Upper Hill Nairobi, is one of the city’s landmark addresses. The Fairview was converted from a 1920s manor house in 1932 and has been an established destination among discerning travellers, domestic and international, for decades. The property will be undergoing a sensitive refurbishment before operating under one of IHG’s boutique brands. In addition to offering an upscale hospitality experience, the Fairview’s reputation for its restaurant and bars will be further enhanced during the refurbishment. The new ownership’s investment at Fair-view is anticipated to have a positive social, environmental and economic impact. The Fairview team is already engaging in new skills training; and a greater social awareness has been incorporated into how the hotel operates within its local environment. Following the refurbishment, the team also hopes to achieve a material reduction in the property’s energy consumption.

Crowne Plaza, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Located within the central business district of Dar es Salaam, Crowne Plaza Dar es Salaam is anticipated to receive high demand from business travelers visiting Tanzania’s commercial centre and leisure guests who decide to stop-off in Dar es Salaam in the hope of enjoying some Taarab music before travelling to Tanzania’s world-renowned Serengeti and Mount Kilimanjaro. The hotel offers 148 bedrooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a bar, meeting rooms, a modern gym and a swimming pool. IHG currently operates 28 hotels across five brands in Africa, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and voco, with a further 22 hotels in the development pipeline due to open within the next three to five years.

