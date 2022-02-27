Ihiala: Tales of sorrow, tears, blood

The long stretch of St Joseph’s Catholic Church Awka – Etiti to St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Iseke from Idemili South Local Government Area to Ihiala Local Government Area has continued to provide bypass for motorists, who always avoid the chaotic Onitsha – Owerri expressway until two years ago, when the angels of death took over the area ‘painting’ the road with blood of the innocents.

By the last conservative figure, Unknown Gunmen being touted to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have killed over two hundred persons. It all started in Orlu Imo State and spilled over to Osuihiteukwa, Lilu, Eziaawa ,Osumoghu and now at the heart of Ihiala Local Government Area after it had decimated Awomamma, Amaoka and Mgbidi communities.

Today even towns such as Ukpor, Utu Azia have become a ghost town as people have fled their homes and burnt scores of people kidnapped and sometimes killed for not paying ransom for their release.

Despite the heavy security formations in those areas the reign of terror has persisted and today Ihiala and Nnewi South Local Government Areas now cut the picture of a modern day holocaust.

The gory tale of the Presiding Judge of the Appeal Court, Justice Rita Pemu, recently actually blew up the lid on the horror in Ihiala Local Government Area. The Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owerri, Chinefu Agu narrated the incident: “Sunday the 20th day of February, 2022, the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, while traveling to Owerri from Benin City, was kidnapped along Azia- Orsumoghu-Ihiala Road by Kidnappers at about 11am.

“Hon. Justice Pemu, who by happenstance was rather in her Hiace Bus instead of her SUV and was dressed in a simple, Spartan and free-flowing gown was mistaken by the kidnappers as one of “oga’s stewards,” as they kept demanding to know in which car their “oga” was. While she was matched into a thick forest, one of the kidnappers, the Secretariat gathered, was boasting that he would have wasted their oga if he were there.

“As his Lordship was matched into the bush like a death-destined Sheep to the slaughter, gun shots and concomitant cries of anguish pervaded the bush, which heightened her apprehension.

As the Kidnappers backed out for his Lordship to continue the Golgotha walk into the depth of the bush, where perhaps she would face the doomed fate of others, she detoured and took safety elsewhere, and was hurried back to Orlu town in disguise from where she found her way into Owerri.”

As at the time of this report, His Lordship’s official cars, her Driver, her personal property inside the car are yet to be found. Also narrating another deadly incident, Mr Melie Ajuluchuku lamented: “Please brethren, do not ply the above route for any reason whatsoever

. It has been proven to be a major security flash point. “These hoodlums known as unknown gunmen have taken over the place and randomly wreaked havoc to lives and property. On Sunday 20th February, 2022, my brother- in-law ESV Chief Gab Ofoma (Ojemba Enweilo Nnewi), also Chairman/CEO of Ofoma Associates Ltd, was gunned down in cold blood as his driver made a detour from Onitsha-Owerri Highway enroute Portharcourt, due to traffic jam on the expressway.

This illustrious son of Igboland was a trailblazer in the field of Estate Surveying and Management; a national player; an employer of labour, with a staff strength of over 150 personnel and offices in Portharcourt(Hqts), Abuja, Lagos and Nnewi.

As Prof Charles Soludo prepares to step into the saddle as governor of Anambra State fears are rife that the security challenges already in place are touted to be his first line charge.

Speaking earlier Soludo had promised to leverage on the security apparatus already put in place by the out – going Governor, Dr Wille Obiano , adding that he has a well tailored blueprint, and would be executed towards arresting incidents of insecurity in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...