Ihiala To Host 1,501 Census Staff, Guarantees Security

A total of 1,501 workers would be hosted by the communities in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State for the National Population Census (NPC) coming up next month.

To this end, the community leaders have assured the workers of their safety, noting that arrangements have been concluded to ensure an incident-free headcount in the area.

A breakdown of the number shows that 1,082 are enumerators, 232 are Supervisors,78 are Field Coordinators and 109 are Facilitators and Technical Team.

According to the Communique issues at the end of the strategic meeting with officials of NPC, President Generals and Traditional Rulers in the council area at the instance of the Ihiala local government area Training and Field Coordinator Mr Chibuzor Igboanusi it was resolved that;

“It is our responsibility to ensure that the officials who will work in our localities are provided with a place to stay within the locality, kept secured, provided for and afforded with enough logistics so they will be in good stead to carry out a thorough and complete counting in our areas”

“Each locality must appoint persons from their area who will take the Enumeration Officers around. Such Guides must know the Area, the Houses, the Families and the occupants well.”

“Fundraising shall be done at LG, Ward, Town and Village levels to ensure a hitch-free exercise. Calls shall also be made for people to volunteer their accommodation, transportation, feeding and other logistics support for the officials. Others can also volunteer their time and services in support”

” Localities with security challenges must find a way to arrange a truce, ceasefire or at least broker a security passage window within the census period to ensure a peaceful and calm atmosphere for both the locals and the officials to deliver a successful campaign”

“Adhoc Staff Training is coming up in 7 centres in 5 localities of the LGA and each locality is to ensure that they adequately provide for the trainers in their areas in terms of accommodation and other logistics”the meeting resolved.