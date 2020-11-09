IHRC picks Nigerian as president

Geneva, Switzerland-based International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has approved the appointment of Dr. Kenneth Anozie as its president for Nigeria.

Anozie, a seasoned human rights activists and a political strategist, was appointed as the new envoy and president of IHRC in Nigeria committee.

In a letter signed and addressed to Dr. Anozie by the African Envoy, and President of EVIDAP, Chief Clement Mbgechi, Anozie’s appointment was approved based on his many years of fighting for the rights of the common man and as a progressive political activist.

