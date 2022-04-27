Business

IHS, others honoured at CSR-in-Action’s Community, Human Rights Awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leading telecommunications Infrastructure Company, IHS, and international oil & gas giant, TotalEnergies, were amongst the winners honoured at the third Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, which was held in Lagos recently. The CAHR Awards, which honours individuals and organisations contributing selflessly to community development and inclusion in Africa, is an initiative of CSR-in- Action Advocacy, the development- focused arm of the CSR-in-Action Group, renowned sustainability consulting, training and advocacy outfit in Africa. According to Bekeme Masade-Olowola, CSR-in- Action’s Chief Executive, the CAHR Awards represent the organisation’s commitment to social justice in Africa. “CAHR is the result of our quest to recognise those quietly pursuing the development of the society through their immense contributions towards peace, justice and human rights,” said Olowola.

“We want to use this initiative to show that people in Africa and of African descent care about the continent and are doing great things for Africa,” she added. The grand event had in attendance, prominent personalities from business, entertainment, the media and the public sectors.

Some of the guests included, the Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Abiola Dosunmu; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji; Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Lere Odusote; Lead Pastor, The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi; Founder, Erinla Ecosystem, Yomi Awobokun; CEO, Landwey, Olawale Ayilara and Managing Director of Hill+Knowlton Strategies Nigeria, Tokunboh George -Taylor. Professor Patricia Donli won the Mallam Aminu Kano Award for Leadership, for her role in leading her team to support over 5,000 female IDPs amongst others, whilst Nkatha Mugao from Kenya was awarded the Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award for her work in reaching out to more than 300 families affected by clashes, violence, and poverty in Kenya and supporting more than 1,200 womenled families.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Naira appreciates to N485/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The naira appreciated against the dollar on the parallel market yesterday, closing at N485 per dollar from N490/$1 on Tuesday, according to traders. Data obtained from “Abokifx,” a website that tracks forex rates on the parallel market, showed that the naira strengthened to N470 per dollar earlier yesterday before closing at N485/$1. Analysts attribute the […]
Business

Evaluating subsidy amid unrealistic promises

Posted on Author AKINOLA AJIBADE

The Federal Government has suspended plans to end fuel subsidy, after hue and cries that it would worsen the plights of Nigerians, coupled with the coming up of Dangote Refinery soon, even as many of the promises appear unrealistic, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE   Penultimate week, the Federal Government suspended plans to end fuel subsidy earlier […]
Business

Saudi energy minister warns oil market gamblers will be hurt ‘like hell’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as OPEC asks Nigeria, Iraq, UAE for more cuts The Saudi Energy Minister warned traders on Thursday against betting heavily in the oil market saying he will try to make the market “jumpy” and promised those who gamble on the oil price would be hurt “like hell”. The comments by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, OPEC’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica