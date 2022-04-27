IHS, others honoured at CSR-in-Action’s Community, Human Rights Awards

Leading telecommunications Infrastructure Company, IHS, and international oil & gas giant, TotalEnergies, were amongst the winners honoured at the third Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, which was held in Lagos recently. The CAHR Awards, which honours individuals and organisations contributing selflessly to community development and inclusion in Africa, is an initiative of CSR-in- Action Advocacy, the development- focused arm of the CSR-in-Action Group, renowned sustainability consulting, training and advocacy outfit in Africa. According to Bekeme Masade-Olowola, CSR-in- Action’s Chief Executive, the CAHR Awards represent the organisation’s commitment to social justice in Africa. “CAHR is the result of our quest to recognise those quietly pursuing the development of the society through their immense contributions towards peace, justice and human rights,” said Olowola.

“We want to use this initiative to show that people in Africa and of African descent care about the continent and are doing great things for Africa,” she added. The grand event had in attendance, prominent personalities from business, entertainment, the media and the public sectors.

Some of the guests included, the Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Abiola Dosunmu; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji; Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Lere Odusote; Lead Pastor, The Elevation Church, Godman Akinlabi; Founder, Erinla Ecosystem, Yomi Awobokun; CEO, Landwey, Olawale Ayilara and Managing Director of Hill+Knowlton Strategies Nigeria, Tokunboh George -Taylor. Professor Patricia Donli won the Mallam Aminu Kano Award for Leadership, for her role in leading her team to support over 5,000 female IDPs amongst others, whilst Nkatha Mugao from Kenya was awarded the Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award for her work in reaching out to more than 300 families affected by clashes, violence, and poverty in Kenya and supporting more than 1,200 womenled families.

