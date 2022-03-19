IHTEF 5: Organisers unveil headline speakers

Organisers of the forthcoming IHTEF 5 (International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum) has unveiled key speakers for the hospitality conference scheduled to hold between March 24 and 25 in Abuja, with the theme: Leadership, Innovation and Sustainability.

Speaking on this development, the Executive Director of IHTEF, Chibuikem Diala, listed the headline key speakers to include: Trevor Ward of W Hospitality; Stefan Breg, MD, Keane Consult and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Dipo Adebo, chairman, DAA Architects, and Professor Adesoji Adesugba, managing director/CEO, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA). Others are: Dr. Michael Pinder, Ogeyi Place Port Harcourt; Adedayo Adesugba, MD, Nexus 318 Hospitality; Karl Halal, general manager, Lagos Continental; Dr. Belinda Nwosu, Lagos Business School; Damilola Adepoju, director, Lodging Development, Marriott (Europe, Middle East and Africa); Dr. Omepeju Afanu, MD, Cooperhouse Hospitality; and Dewald Kruger of Silk Road Hospitality. According to Diala: ‘‘This 5th edition is indeed the ‘gathering of leaders’ with the exhaustive conversations centering on the tripod – Leadership, Innovation and Sustainability. It will focus on how to transform the hotel (hospitality) industry in the emerging 4th Industrial Generation, in a ‘COVID-19 hospitality economy’ through credible, innovative leadership, workforce development, and proven sustainability strategies. ‘‘This 5th edition offers a unique opportunity to influence positive growth in the hotel sector, catalyze excellence, and reposition it for maximum value for investors and all stakeholders via innovative pathways.’’

