IHTEF 5 returns to Abuja on March 24

After two years break, IHTEF (International Hospitality Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum) returns to the hospitality scene and back to Abuja where the last edition was held in 2019. This development was disclosed by the organiser of the yearly event, Chibuikem Diala, who is the executive director of IHTEF. ‘‘IHTEF is a platform of minds for the hospitality industry in Nigeria and parts of Africa. It is the place where hospitality leaders and emerging leaders gather to learn, network, explore and transact. It is simply a transaction ground,’’ said Diala. It is scheduled to hold between March 24 and 25 at the Hawthorne Suites by Wyndham, with the theme; Leadership, Innovation and Sustainability. According to a brief by the executive directive: ‘‘In this 5th edition (should have been 7th edition, but for COVID -19, IHTEF was postponed for two years) international keynote speakers and global leaders will meet for two days to exhaust and share ideas. It shall be a gathering of leaders.’’ Continuing, he said: ‘‘Seven years ago we started IHTEF in the beautiful city of Asaba, the capital of Delta State. Then it was a small dream, a seed, an idea to help transform the hospitality sector. It was an idea put together to be a transaction ground, a platform of knowledge for the sector especially to help create future champions and emerging leaders. ‘‘Today, IHTEF has not only emerged as a sustainable idea that has brought great minds together, it has emerged strategically as a platform of minds that has helped inspire, activate, stir and awaken the interest of stakeholders on the need for new knowledge, network and share values. To us, it’s a sense of community. ‘‘Interestingly, it has inspired and encouraged many to seek for fresh knowledge that will help them to excel in their chosen career. ‘‘It has further helped many to see the future in the industry. Leaders and more have emerged from IHTEF. Therefore, permit me to invite you, leaders in the industry to come to IHTEF 2022 to learn, relearn, teach, share, network and build. I invite you to come refresh your hospitality network and grow fresh ones.’’ He further stated that: ‘‘Leadership, innovation and sustainability are the three greatest challenges that confront our industry today. We must solve those challenges. Let’s do it together, firstly by conversing genuinely and acting speedily.’’

