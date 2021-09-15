IIF: Global debt hits record $296trn

Global debt rose to a new record high of $296 trillion in the second quarter, but the debt-to-GDP ratio declined for the first time since the start of the pandemic as economic growth rebounded, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in a report yesterday. According to the report, total debt levels, which include government, household and corporate and bank debt, surged $4.8 trillion to $296 trillion at the end of June, after a slight decline in the first quarter, to stand $36 trillion above pre-pandemic levels.

“If the borrowing continues at this pace, we expect global debt to exceed $300 trillion,” said Emre Tiftik, IIF’s director of sustainability research. The rise in debt levels was the sharpest among emerging markets, with total debt rising $3.5 trillion in the second quarter from the precedingng three months to reach almost $92 trillion. In a positive sign for the debt outlook, the IIF reported a decline in the global debt-to-GDP ratio for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis.

Debt as a share of gross domestic product fell to around 353% in the second quarter, from a record high of 362% in the first three months of this year. The IIF said that of the 61 countries it monitored, 51 recorded a decline in debt-to-GDP levels, mostly on the back of a strong rebound in economic activity. But it added that in many cases the recovery had not been strong enough to push debt ratios back below pre-pandemic levels. According to the IIF, total debt-to-GDP ratios excluding the financial sector are below pre-pandemic levels in just five countries: Mexico, Argentina, Denmark, Ireland, and Lebanon.

China has seen a steeper rise in its debt levels compared with other countries, while emerging-market debt excluding China rose to a fresh record high at $36 trillion in the second quarter, driven by a rise in government borrowing. The IIF noted that after a slight decline in the first quarter, debt among developed economies — especially the euro area — rose again in the second quarter.

