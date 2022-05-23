Business

IIF: Global debt hits record of over $305trn

Global debt has increased by $3.3 trillion in Q1 2022 to a new record of over $305 trillion, largely driven by the world’s two largest economies, China and the US, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in its Global Debt Monitor Report released at the weekend.

 

The report said that while China’s debt rose by $2.5 trillion in Q1, the US added $1.5 trillion.

 

However, total debt in the euro area declined. According to the report, the surge was mainly driven by corporate (ex-financials) and general government borrowing, with debt outside the financial sector now topping $236 trillion—up nearly $40 trillion since the onset of the pandemic.

 

“As the ripple effects of the Russia-Ukraine war continue to disrupt global economic activity, growth is expected to slow significantly this year, with adverse implications for debt dynamics,” the report noted. Reflecting the surge in inflation, global debt-to-GDP ratio declined for the fourth consecutive quarter in Q1 2022. The drop was more evident in mature markets.

 

At more than 348% of GDP, global debt is some 15 percentage points below its peak in Q1 2021, the IIF noted.

 

While the rising inflation will continue to help reduce debt ratios in general, sovereign and corporate borrowers that have less FX and shortterm debt may benefit most from rising inflation, at least in the near term, the IIF said, adding, as central banks move to curb inflationary pressures, higher borrowing costs will exacerbate debt vulnerabilities.

 

The impact could be more severe for those EM borrowers that have a less diversified investor base. Due to rising borrowing costs, the sovereign balance sheets still remain under pressure, the IIF said. Global government debt has risen by 14 percentage points ($17.4 trillion) to 103 per cent of GDP in Q1 2022, since the beginning of the pandemic

 

