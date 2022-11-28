Business

IIF: Global growth to slow to 1.2% in 2023

The world economy will be as weak next year as it was in 2009 after the financial crisis as the conflict in Ukraine risks becoming a “forever war,” the Institute of International Finance(IIF) has said.

Global growth is expected to slow to 1.2 per cent in 2023, IIF economists wrote in a note over the weekend. When adjusted for base effects, that’s as weak as it was in 2009.

“The severity of the coming hit to global GDP depends principally on the trajectory of the war in Ukraine,” the analysts wrote. “Our base case is that fighting drags on into 2024, given that the conflict is ‘existential’ for Putin.”

The slowdown will be led by Europe, which is impacted most by the war, according to the IIF.

The Eurozone economy will shrink by two per cent following sharp declines in consumer and business confidence. In the US, the IIF expects gross domestic product to rise one per cent, while Latin America is the “positive standout,” expanding 1.2 per cent, as commodity exporters reap the benefits of high food and energy prices.

The single biggest driver for the global economy next year will be China, where loosening Covid restrictions are likely, according to the Washington-based IIF.

 

