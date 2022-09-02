I’II ensure regular salary payment – Abia APC guber candidate

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has promised to ensure regular payment of workers’ salaries if elected in the 2023 poll. Addressing a stakeholders’ town hall meeting on Thursday in Aba, Emenike noted that ensuring prompt payment of salaries would discourage government officials from stealing public funds. He said: “We will rescue Abia and develop it even if Nigeria refuses to develop. My vision is to create a world class state by developing Abia beyond people’s expectations. “Those who destroyed Abia will not continue and you can surely hold me accountable when I become the governor”. Emenike urged Abia people to rise up and vote for credible leaders in 2023, instead of keeping quiet and complaining.

