I’II ensure regular salary payment – Abia APC guber candidate

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has promised to ensure regular payment of workers’ salaries if elected in the 2023 poll. Addressing a stakeholders’ town hall meeting on Thursday in Aba, Emenike noted that ensuring prompt payment of salaries would discourage government officials from stealing public funds. He said: “We will rescue Abia and develop it even if Nigeria refuses to develop. My vision is to create a world class state by developing Abia beyond people’s expectations. “Those who destroyed Abia will not continue and you can surely hold me accountable when I become the governor”. Emenike urged Abia people to rise up and vote for credible leaders in 2023, instead of keeping quiet and complaining.
Ukraine conflict: Don't help Russia, US warns China
The US says China will face harsh "consequences" if it aids Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, according to US media reports. Unnamed officials reportedly told multiple US news outlets that Russia asked China to provide military assistance after it began the invasion, reports the BBC. The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was […]
Osinbajo to Govs: Let's act fast on economy, ASUU strike
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has charged the governors with the need to act fast on the nation's economy and help persuade members of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end their strike. Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday in his office when the Progressive Governors Forum led by its Chairman and Kebbi State […]
2023: Buhari has failed Nigeria, should resign now – Kachikwu
Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to step down from office for failing to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and compromising the sovereignty of the country. Kachikwu, who made the demand yesterday […]
