I’II restore Nigeria’s lost glory –Pastor Uchenma

Pastor Winning Uchenna is the minister in charge of Majesty Worship Assembly. He aspires to become the next President of Nigeria. He reveals all that he is set to accomplish if he is elected in 2023, in this interview with Tai Anyanwu

Why specifically do you want to become the next President of Nigeria?

My desire to run for President of the nation is in line with the fulfilment of divine purpose, divine intervention and divine direction. I saw reasons; I saw rapid crisis, innocent lives being lost, corruption in high places, cries of the masses, insecurity in the land.

All of these gives me the push to contend and contest for the President of Nigeria come 2023. My sole aim is to accomplish God’s plan to restore her lost glory.

I have a divine mandate to restore Nigeria back to the core value system that the founding fathers, the likes of Dr Nnamdi Azikwe, Sir Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo who brought the Ibo, Yoruba, Hausa and other ethnic nationalities to form a nation called Nigeria years ago.

I sought the face of God, and in the process of seeking the face of God I had a strong leading in my heart to join the Presidency race, to free Nigerians from oppressions, to free Nigerians from poor governance, from insensitive leadership and help restore sanity in Nigerian polity on the platform of ‘Nigeria Restoration Party’ (NRP).

How would you rate the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari?

It is good and right for one to constructively criticize the government; it is good to correct the government, and to also appreciate the government. But a lot of things need to be put in proper perspective, especially in the leadership style of our President. ItisobviousthatNigeria’sdebtnowisoverN32 trillion, undertheleadershipofPresidentMuhammadu Buhari.

For a nation that has so much resources and minerals that can generate revenue and funds inournationyetwegointoborrowing up to a debt of trillion. In the area of the security architecture, so much has to be done.

There have been lots of killings and kidnappings and rampaging by herdsmen and Boko Haram, which has left everyone hopeless. Protection of lives and properties in the nation has never been more hopeless as it is today. Agriculture section has also been jeopardy.

Do you agree with those who are of the opinion that Nigerian youths are denied if the rightful place the scheme of things in the nation?

Youth are the leaders of tomorrow but the reality is that the youth are the leaders of today. When you say tomorrow, you are making the youth to sleep waiting for tomorrow that will not come. Before we can confidently conclude on this matter on my view.

Firstly, the youth we are talking about, are they ready for a change in their nation? Are they ready to bring a government that will affect their future and the future of the unborn generation?

Are they ready to involve themselves in politics, into government affairs and into the national affairs? We are talking about given them their rightful place. The youth has to see the vision of the nation otherwise they cannot run with the vision. Until you see a vision, you cannot run the vision.

The old men knows that the youth are not seeing the vision; it is the youth that should see the vision not the old men.

By the scriptures, the old men are entitled to dream dreams while the youth are to see vision. Until the youth begins to see the vision of Nigeria they cannot participate fully in politics. The political lords should give the youth a chance to run the affairs of this nation come 2023.

What are your thoughts about the state of the nation today?

Nigeria is in dire need of divine intervention as well as prompt response from the President. The Presidency and the Senate need to rapidly restructure and reform the nation and help to save the country from any impending danger.

What is your take on President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade?

As I said earlier, the President is fulfilling his own bid. He has a bid to fulfil. He can’t do more than his capacity. I believe strongly that he is tackling anti-corruption war but we want him to do more so that corruption will be a thing of past in this nation. Iwouldwanthimtousehisremainingtwoyears in power to bring a rapid change in Nigeria before he hands over to the next generation.

By the Grace of God, I hope to take over as the next President come 2023 by divine arrangement, not with a doubt mind but am saying it under divine plans of God to continue from where President Muhammad Buhari stop to take this nation to their promise land.

In your own opinion, what does the future hold for Nigeria?

There is hope for our nation. I strongly believe that Nigeria will still be a better nation. The remaining regime of our president, His Excellent Muhammadu Buhari will be better and i am complimenting his good work to keep it up.

He should get more competent hands in the military, more competent hands in the police force. More employment especially for youth. If the grassroots can be taken care of by giving thememployment. Bythis, corruptionwillreduce, armrobberywillreduce, kidnappingsandkillings will all reduce. Most of the kidnappers are angry and unemployment.

Some people think that clerics should not dabble into the murky waters of politics. What is your take on that?

That’s not true, according to the scriptures you will discover that a lot of people that ruled in the Bible days are believers and Christians. The Bible made it clearly that when the righteous is on throne the people are righteous, whose throne the righteous man going to be upon?

Talking about your political ambition. What are you hoping to offer Nigerians, different from the usual promises?

Nigeria Restoration Party has an agenda for the country before coming out. We will be an example of pure democratic government. Restoration of value system, full industrialization, agricultural and infrastructural renewal, technological growth through manufacturing.

We will create impact in the lives of people. I will embark on a total war against corruption inNigeria. UnderInfrastructure, Iwillmakesure there are good roads created around the nation. International standard of hospitals across the nation.

I will improve the educational standard of children with building of materials for free education. Introduction of scholarship for extra brilliant youths. UndertheWar AgainstCorruption, therewillbe a fight against corrupt practices in Nigeria; I will take it into law to fight against corrupt people and corrupt individual in the country.

