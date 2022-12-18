Faith

IIoh’s legacy continues as help centre underway

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The founder of the Soul Winning Chapel, Dr. Moses Iloh, might have transcended the earth but his voice still rings loudly in the ears of many who knew him during his many active years especially as a renowned servant leader and social reformer.
The late Iloh who was very compassionate, ready to empty his pockets to put smiles on faces, was committed to the course of youths fulfilling purpose, said his daughter, Pastor Chichi Iloh Nurudeen at the recent thanksgiving service of the church on Borno Way, Yaba, Lagos, where several elders were gifted with food items.
The Resident Pastor made said that it has not been easy after the demise of her father as some persons also left the church, nonetheless there were reasons to heed to the biblical injunction of giving thanks in everything.
Despite his absence, elements of service did not cease as several persons in different communities benefitted from the church’s outreaches as the church ensured people do not go hungry, Iloh Nurudeen said, adding that the help center was an upgrade and continuity of her father’s passion of impacting the society.
“Papa’s vision was to make youth centre for the youths, to train them because the youth are our tomorrow. He really wanted to get them together to teach them, impact them and especially with politics. He wanted the youths to know they can always enjoy life as youths without going the negative or the wrong way.
“With the help center what we want to do is make it so comfortable that people will have hot good meals twice a day, you eat something good and go back, so that is our dream and that is what we want to continue to do,” Iloh Nurudeen said.
In his sermon in line with thanksgiving, Bishop Michael Adewusi of Holy Fellowship Church reiterated the importance of showing gratitude, while giving conditions for the acceptance of thanksgiving by God.
Adewusi said partly: “Thanksgiving is a spiritual weapon, if idol worshippers are not ashamed of projecting their gods, how much more you a Christian?
“Praise God with holy hands, praise God with pure heart, abstain totally from immoralities, live an honest life, arrive early for services, love God with your whole heart, observe fasts. Stop gossiping, stop being a tale bearer, do not be big to serve God.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Preacher asks couples to express constant love

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Pastor Christian Amanze, who is in charge of FESTAC Region, of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, has admonished couples to express love at all times. Amanze said that the expression of love by couples would hinder friction in marriage, and make the union blissful. Amaze, gave the advice at a wedding ceremony between Mr. […]
Faith

BSN to hold marathon Bible reading

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), a not-forprofit organisation that has translated the complete Bible into 26 Nigerian languages, while in the process of translating  and revising in 10 Nigerian languages, is set for the 20th edition of the annual ‘Marathon Bible Reading.’   The programme, which will be declared open by the General Secretary/CEO […]
Faith

Many pastors are neck-deep in spiritism, says Olarinde

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU

Convener of Heal the Church Outreach (HECO), Dr. Wole Olarinde, leads concerned pastors and believers to champion the course of restoring the glory of the Church in Nigeria. Olarinde, expresses disenchantment with what he described as festering unwholesome practices in the church, and wants government to make enabling law, empowering the Christian Association of Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica