IIoh’s legacy continues as help centre underway

The founder of the Soul Winning Chapel, Dr. Moses Iloh, might have transcended the earth but his voice still rings loudly in the ears of many who knew him during his many active years especially as a renowned servant leader and social reformer.

The late Iloh who was very compassionate, ready to empty his pockets to put smiles on faces, was committed to the course of youths fulfilling purpose, said his daughter, Pastor Chichi Iloh Nurudeen at the recent thanksgiving service of the church on Borno Way, Yaba, Lagos, where several elders were gifted with food items.

The Resident Pastor made said that it has not been easy after the demise of her father as some persons also left the church, nonetheless there were reasons to heed to the biblical injunction of giving thanks in everything.

Despite his absence, elements of service did not cease as several persons in different communities benefitted from the church’s outreaches as the church ensured people do not go hungry, Iloh Nurudeen said, adding that the help center was an upgrade and continuity of her father’s passion of impacting the society.

“Papa’s vision was to make youth centre for the youths, to train them because the youth are our tomorrow. He really wanted to get them together to teach them, impact them and especially with politics. He wanted the youths to know they can always enjoy life as youths without going the negative or the wrong way.

“With the help center what we want to do is make it so comfortable that people will have hot good meals twice a day, you eat something good and go back, so that is our dream and that is what we want to continue to do,” Iloh Nurudeen said.

In his sermon in line with thanksgiving, Bishop Michael Adewusi of Holy Fellowship Church reiterated the importance of showing gratitude, while giving conditions for the acceptance of thanksgiving by God.

Adewusi said partly: “Thanksgiving is a spiritual weapon, if idol worshippers are not ashamed of projecting their gods, how much more you a Christian?

“Praise God with holy hands, praise God with pure heart, abstain totally from immoralities, live an honest life, arrive early for services, love God with your whole heart, observe fasts. Stop gossiping, stop being a tale bearer, do not be big to serve God.”

