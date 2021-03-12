IITA boss: ‘Food security remains a challenge’

The Director General of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Nteranya Sanginga, has hinted that food security remains a challenge, even as urbanisation is altering consumer demand. According to him, food demand in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to, at least, double between 2015 and 2050. Sanginga, in an interview with this newspaper, while reacting to efforts at scaling up agricultural innovations to strengthen Africa’s food systems, food safety and nutrition, explained that income growth and urbanisation were driving significant changes in consumer demand for more varied, nutritious, and value-added foods. He noted that food security remained a challenge. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, everyday, 256 million Africans go hungry, 93 per cent of them in sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, Sanginga said that production volatility was expected to grow as climate change increases variability and alters growing conditions.

He said: “Without significant transformation, Africa’s food systems will not be able to meet the growing and changing needs of consumers, increase food security and resilience, and deliver on the promise of inclusive agricultural transformation. “Africa’s food and nutrition security has been worsened by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions, movement restrictions, and associated economic downturns. Perhaps even more urgently than before, Africa must accelerate the development and dissemination of agricultural technologies and innovations.” According to him, CGIAR’s International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are working assiduously to share experiences and lessons learne from scaling and commercialising agricultural technologies to improve food safety and nutrition in Nigeria and others. He said: “Strengthening food systems to meet the challenges of the 21st Century will require continued investment in adaptive and appropriate agricultural technologies.

“For such technologies to be widely adopted and scaled, they must be rooted in a strong understanding of the market dynamics and enabling country systems. “Coordinated and concerted effort from a range of actors including governments, private sector companies, investors, donors, researchers and civil society, will be required to jointly bring the most promising solutions to scale.” The IITA DG said food safety was now a precondition for accessing global food markets, and increasingly, to high-value domestic markets in developing countries. He explained that food borne diseases afflicted 91 million Africans every year, with 137,000 dying—one-third of the global death toll.

“If left unaddressed, foodsafety barriers will continue to impede intra-African trade, even as the African Continental Free Trade Area came into force last month, in January 2021. “Therefore, as we rethink the future of global food systems, food safety needs to be given priority to help attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“One of the main hindrances to food safety is aflatoxin contamination, which afflicts some of the continent’s key staples such as maize, groundnuts, and sorghum,” he said. He described aflatoxin as a natural poison from toxin-producing types of the aspergillus fungus. Because aflatoxin contaminates food, consistent exposure results in the poison building up in our bodies and damaging our health, sometimes leading to rapid death when build-up is acute. According to the African Union’s Partnership for Aflatoxin Control in Africa, aflatoxin alone is responsible for 30 per cent of liver cancer cases globally, with the highest incidence (more than 40 per cent) occurring in Africa. He explained, trade-wise, Africa loses an estimated, $670 million in potential export trade alone due to aflatoxin contamination. “If we are to effectively fight aflatoxin, there must be crosssectoral convergence in technology, markets, policy and institutions, as well as behavior change,” Sanginga said.

Researchers have developed smallholder-friendly technological breakthroughs and practices that—together—reduce aflatoxin contamination along the agricultural value chains from plot to plate. Proper post-harvest grain drying, sorting, and storage all control aflatoxin contamination.

