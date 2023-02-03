IITA, CGIAR appoint Ehui DG, regional director,?Continental Africa

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Board of Trustees and CGIAR have appointed Dr. Simeon Ehui as Director-General for IITA and Regional Director for Continental Africa for CGIAR. In this role, Dr. Ehui will build on IITA and CGIAR’s proven track record of impact, working with teams and partners to improve livelihoods, enhance food and nutrition security, increase employment, and preserve natural resources across Africa.

Ehui, a national of Côte d’Ivoire, brings over 30 years’ experience in agriculture and sustainable development to the role. He joins IITA from the World Bank where he was Regional Director for Sustainable Development, providing vision, coherence, and focus for sustainable development in West and Central Africa. Ehui takes over the role from Dr. Nteranya Sanginga, who is retiring after 11 years of outstanding leadership. “I am delighted to take up the role of IITA Director General and Regional Director, Continental Africa at CGIAR,” Ehui said.

“Critical scientific research is essential at a time when poverty, hunger, and climate and biodiversity crises are escalating. “Africa needs to enhance its potential to feed itself and make its food systems more resilient to climate change. I see myself as a broker across researchfor- development among scientists, policy- makers, and economists and linking science with program implementation at the global, regional, and national levels,” he added. Christian Borgemeister, Chair of IITA’s Board of Trustees, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Ehui as the eighth Director General of IITA and as CGIAR Regional Director for Continental Africa. “He brings to these roles a passion for IITA’s mission, proven leadership, and deep experience facilitating highlevel policy discussions, cultivating major partnerships, and steering transformational projects. “With his expertise and track record, Dr. Ehui is well positioned to be a transformative leader and guide IITA and CGIAR in Africa into the future.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...