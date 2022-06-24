IITA, Master Card Foundation move for active youth involvement in agric

Stakeholders have disclosed plans to address all the bottlenecks hindering active youth participation in Nigeria’s agriculture sector, mostly funding challenges. The Deputy Director General, Corporate Services, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ms. Hilde Koper and the Country Head, Nigeria, Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson, stated this at the agribusiness investors network, organised by the Innovative Youth in Agriculture (IYouth) in Lagos recently, which saw in attendance key agric sector operators and banks executives chieftains.

Speaking, the IITA official noted that the institute would continue to make innovations and technologies available to farmers to improve productivity and attract the youths to agribusiness fields as a way to reduce the uprising unemployment in the country since agric sector is one of the key components to generate massive employment in Nigeria. Koper explained that for the last 10 years, IITA had been putting a lot of efforts into trying to attract the youths back into agriculture. This, she explained that would still catalyst Nigeria’s food system and economy optimally. She said: “We have also put a lot of efforts in attracting youths back into agriculture. We want to commend the Mastercard Foundation for the role they played by funding a project for young Nigerians to get access to agribusiness training. “As a research institute, we cannot do the scaling all by ourselves.

We need the private sectors and other actors to come in and that is why we are here. Young agripreneurs have the training, knowledge, skills, drive and energy, but often do not have the necessary funding to start agribusinesses. Young people can do a lot, but they need help in investing in their ideas and set up agribusinesses.” According to her, investing in agriculture in these proven times is crucial, adding that it was important to understand the impact of food imports on the African economy, climate change and welfare. Also, Koper pointed out that COVID-19 and the current Russia-Ukraine conflict have shown the importance of having the agricultural sector locally developed and the disadvantage of relying on food imports. “IITA sees young agripreneurs as the future for agriculture development in Nigeria,” she added. In her own remarks at the event, Chidinma Lawanson praised the government’s efforts to catalyst agric sector development in the country in a bid to attract local and foreign investors. She said: “The objective of Master Card Foundation is to ensure that emerging established agricultural companies receive the necessary technical support, receive the necessary data and research for us for us to be able to do the work. “So what exactly do I mean, there are some actions that government had done we all know these. Government has made significant progress in agric sector development in Nigeria and they have recognized the need for us to study this in our agricultural system, hence to improved Nigeria’s economy. Part of it, is to support agricultural farmers with funding and incentives and we all know that there is emergence need to support agricultural sector in Nigeria to make it more attractive to local and foreign investors in terms of public and private sector.” According to her, the Foundation core objective is to build capacity building among Nigerians vying into agriculture, mostly women and youths in a bid to grow Nigeria’s agric sector optimally so it can contribute immensely to the GDP.

