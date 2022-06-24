Business

IITA, Master Card Foundation move for active youth involvement in agric

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Stakeholders have disclosed plans to address all the bottlenecks hindering active youth participation in Nigeria’s agriculture sector, mostly funding challenges. The Deputy Director General, Corporate Services, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ms. Hilde Koper and the Country Head, Nigeria, Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson, stated this at the agribusiness investors network, organised by the Innovative Youth in Agriculture (IYouth) in Lagos recently, which saw in attendance key agric sector operators and banks executives chieftains.

Speaking, the IITA official noted that the institute would continue to make innovations and technologies available to farmers to improve productivity and attract the youths to agribusiness fields as a way to reduce the uprising unemployment in the country since agric sector is one of the key components to generate massive employment in Nigeria. Koper explained that for the last 10 years, IITA had been putting a lot of efforts into trying to attract the youths back into agriculture. This, she explained that would still catalyst Nigeria’s food system and economy optimally. She said: “We have also put a lot of efforts in attracting youths back into agriculture. We want to commend the Mastercard Foundation for the role they played by funding a project for young Nigerians to get access to agribusiness training. “As a research institute, we cannot do the scaling all by ourselves.

We need the private sectors and other actors to come in and that is why we are here. Young agripreneurs have the training, knowledge, skills, drive and energy, but often do not have the necessary funding to start agribusinesses. Young people can do a lot, but they need help in investing in their ideas and set up agribusinesses.” According to her, investing in agriculture in these proven times is crucial, adding that it was important to understand the impact of food imports on the African economy, climate change and welfare. Also, Koper pointed out that COVID-19 and the current Russia-Ukraine conflict have shown the importance of having the agricultural sector locally developed and the disadvantage of relying on food imports. “IITA sees young agripreneurs as the future for agriculture development in Nigeria,” she added. In her own remarks at the event, Chidinma Lawanson praised the government’s efforts to catalyst agric sector development in the country in a bid to attract local and foreign investors. She said: “The objective of Master Card Foundation is to ensure that emerging established agricultural companies receive the necessary technical support, receive the necessary data and research for us for us to be able to do the work. “So what exactly do I mean, there are some actions that government had done we all know these. Government has made significant progress in agric sector development in Nigeria and they have recognized the need for us to study this in our agricultural system, hence to improved Nigeria’s economy. Part of it, is to support agricultural farmers with funding and incentives and we all know that there is emergence need to support agricultural sector in Nigeria to make it more attractive to local and foreign investors in terms of public and private sector.” According to her, the Foundation core objective is to build capacity building among Nigerians vying into agriculture, mostly women and youths in a bid to grow Nigeria’s agric sector optimally so it can contribute immensely to the GDP.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Feature

Boarders reopening will crash food prices, halt rising inflation –Experts

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

As the news of the Federal Government’s order reopening the land borders spread, a video emerged online showing residents of Benin Republic in wide jubilation over the development, an indication that their economic lifeline has been restored. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that while the reopening of the borders has a lot of positives, there are also […]
Business

Farmers lament losses as swine fever outbreak hits Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Thousands of pigs have been killed and scores of pig farms shut down in Ogun State following an outbreak of African swine fever. The deadly disease has reportedly ravaged pig pens in some parts of the state, especially Ijebu North East, Ijebu North, Ijebu-Ode and Ikenne local government areas, resulting in devastating losses for pig […]
Business

Adigun: It’s wrong for lawmakers or president to negate power of institutions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Oil & gas policy expert, Ademola Henry Adigun, who has worked on oil sector governance and transparency for over a decade as the Country Team Lead for the Facility for Oil Sector Transparency and Reform (FOSTER), is currently the executive vice president of Metacura Development Initiative, an Abuja-based policy and Management Consultancy firm. In this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica