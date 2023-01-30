IITA names DG

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has appointed Dr Simeon Ehui as director-general and regional director for Continental Africa for CGIAR. He will take over the role from Dr Nteranya Sanginga, who is retiring after 11 years of outstanding leadership. However, Ehui’s appointment will be effective from August 1, 2023. In the interim period, IITA’s Deputy Director General and Director for Research for Development (R4D), Dr Bernard Vanlauwe, would serve as director- general. In a statement by its Media Director, Katherine Lopez, the new director-general would build on IITA and CGIAR’s proven track record of impact, working with teams and partners to improve livelihoods, enhance food and nutrition security, increase employment and preserve natural resources across Africa. Ehui is a national of Côte d’Ivoire with over 30 years of experience in agriculture and sustainable development to the role.
