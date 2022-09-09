Business

IITA: Obasanjo discusses agric transformation with Congo

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

A former Nigerian President and IITA-CGIAR Goodwill Ambassador, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, recently visited Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President, Félix Tshisekedi, to discuss the agenda for the Agricultural Transformation of the Democratic Republic of Congo (ATA-DRC), The agenda is an initiative of the Head of State, which the Ministry of Agriculture began implementing in February 2022. IITA-CGIAR and the African Agricultural Leadership Institute (AALI) provide technical assistance to the ATA-DRC programme, which aims to transform DRC’s agro-silvopastoral and fishery sectors into competitive, but environmentally sustainable ones. In fact, the multimillion-dollar project enables DRC to focus on reviving its agricultural production, particularly food crops such as beans, cassava, maize, soybean and rice, among other food crops.

During the visit, the former Nigerian president used the opportunity to congratulate President Tshisekedi on his presidency of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Obasanjo, a long-time friend of DRC, also discussed security problems in the eastern part of the country, particularly how it affects food and nutrition security in the region. He noted that efforts and interventions to improve the agricultural sector would be in vain if the nation continues to be at war. “We cannot talk of food security and nutrition security without talking about agricultural transformation, which I call agribusiness, because agribusiness moves from hoes and other equipment for land preparation through the value chains up to having food on the table.

“We are also talking about one of the problems we have in Africa today, which is another cause of insecurity— misbehavior on the part of the youth,” Obasanjo said. In addition to his crucial contribution to brokering peace in DRC, Obasanjo has played an enormous role in mobilising African Heads of State and development partners in transforming the agriculture sector in Africa that benefits many countries like DRC. These include the Zero Hunger project being implemented in Nigeria, also led by IITA with local government partners.

It was within this framework that President Tshisekedi responded favorably to the IITA Director-General and CGIAR Continental Director for Africa, Dr Nteranya Sanginga, to sponsor the biotechnology laboratory inauguration and support the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s IITA research campus located in South Kivu, Kalambo, DRC. During his mission, Obasanjo visited one of IITA’s partners, Centre de Recherche en Agrimuculture (CERAGRU), which produces healthy cassava seedlings using the IITA- CGIAR semi-autotrophic hydroponics (SAH, ex-vitro) technology as part of the ATADRC programme.

The ATA-DRC programme emphasises the seed sector as the starting point for improving production. Its vision is to set up a guaranteed seed system with available, certified, and improved seeds with high yield potential. The cassava stems have proven to be resistant to diseases, drought, and the adverse effects of climate change. Following his CERAGRU visit, former President Obasanjo said that what he had observed at CERAGRU inspired him with investment ideas for Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oteh, Rolet join Seplat’s board

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Board of Directors of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Arunma Oteh and Mr. Xavier Rolet as Independent Non- Executive Directors of the company with effect from October 1, 2020.   Oteh is a seasoned C-suite executive with several years of experience operating at the highest levels at major […]
Business

Emefiele: Covid-19 crisis heightens macroeconomic vulnerabilities

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the crisis triggered by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has increased the country’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities. He stated this in his presentation at the 20th edition of the National Seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for Judges, organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers […]
Business

CBN: Boosting productivity in agric sector

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

If the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for Q2’20 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week is anything to go by, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s measures to improve productivity in the country’s agricultural sector are clearly yielding positive results, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica