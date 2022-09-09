IITA: Obasanjo discusses agric transformation with Congo

A former Nigerian President and IITA-CGIAR Goodwill Ambassador, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, recently visited Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President, Félix Tshisekedi, to discuss the agenda for the Agricultural Transformation of the Democratic Republic of Congo (ATA-DRC), The agenda is an initiative of the Head of State, which the Ministry of Agriculture began implementing in February 2022. IITA-CGIAR and the African Agricultural Leadership Institute (AALI) provide technical assistance to the ATA-DRC programme, which aims to transform DRC’s agro-silvopastoral and fishery sectors into competitive, but environmentally sustainable ones. In fact, the multimillion-dollar project enables DRC to focus on reviving its agricultural production, particularly food crops such as beans, cassava, maize, soybean and rice, among other food crops.

During the visit, the former Nigerian president used the opportunity to congratulate President Tshisekedi on his presidency of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Obasanjo, a long-time friend of DRC, also discussed security problems in the eastern part of the country, particularly how it affects food and nutrition security in the region. He noted that efforts and interventions to improve the agricultural sector would be in vain if the nation continues to be at war. “We cannot talk of food security and nutrition security without talking about agricultural transformation, which I call agribusiness, because agribusiness moves from hoes and other equipment for land preparation through the value chains up to having food on the table.

“We are also talking about one of the problems we have in Africa today, which is another cause of insecurity— misbehavior on the part of the youth,” Obasanjo said. In addition to his crucial contribution to brokering peace in DRC, Obasanjo has played an enormous role in mobilising African Heads of State and development partners in transforming the agriculture sector in Africa that benefits many countries like DRC. These include the Zero Hunger project being implemented in Nigeria, also led by IITA with local government partners.

It was within this framework that President Tshisekedi responded favorably to the IITA Director-General and CGIAR Continental Director for Africa, Dr Nteranya Sanginga, to sponsor the biotechnology laboratory inauguration and support the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s IITA research campus located in South Kivu, Kalambo, DRC. During his mission, Obasanjo visited one of IITA’s partners, Centre de Recherche en Agrimuculture (CERAGRU), which produces healthy cassava seedlings using the IITA- CGIAR semi-autotrophic hydroponics (SAH, ex-vitro) technology as part of the ATADRC programme.

The ATA-DRC programme emphasises the seed sector as the starting point for improving production. Its vision is to set up a guaranteed seed system with available, certified, and improved seeds with high yield potential. The cassava stems have proven to be resistant to diseases, drought, and the adverse effects of climate change. Following his CERAGRU visit, former President Obasanjo said that what he had observed at CERAGRU inspired him with investment ideas for Nigeria.

