IITA, others achieve breakthrough in potato cyst

With potato production in East Africa under increasing threat from the invasive and highly destructive potato cyst nematode (PCN) pest, an organic technology developed from banana plant waste material may well be the ultimate rescue. Known as ‘wrap and plant,’ the solution involves enclosing potato seed before planting, in a thick absorbent paper that is made from the fibre of banana plants.

This strategy provides a protective barrier for the plants against damage by PCN. These research findings led by the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and North Carolina State University, USA, working with various partners, have been published recently in Nature Sustainability (Paper link: https://rdcu.be/cHVSg).

“Initially, we aimed to understand whether the ‘wrap and plant’ technology can help to improve the delivery and effectiveness of nematicides, the chemical agents that are used to control parasitic worms that damage crops, such as nematodes,” said Juliet Ochola (Kenya), who was involved in the research as part of her MSc studies, completed in 2021, cosupervised by ICIPE and IITA, while registered at Kenyatta University, Kenya. She added: “We established that when loaded with ultralow dosages of nematicides, the banana paper enables the chemicals to be released in a slow and sustained manner and in very low but effective concentrations. The paper also facilitates the nematicides to be conveyed specifically to the root zone of the potato plants; the infection site of the nematodes, thus preventing contamination to non-target areas and organisms.” Also, Head, Behavioural and Chemical Ecology Unit, ICIPE, Prof. Baldwyn Torto, explained that the most significant discovery of this study was that even without the nematicides, the ‘wrap and plant’ technology protects potato from PCN damage.

