Business

IITA, others achieve breakthrough in potato cyst

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

With potato production in East Africa under increasing threat from the invasive and highly destructive potato cyst nematode (PCN) pest, an organic technology developed from banana plant waste material may well be the ultimate rescue. Known as ‘wrap and plant,’ the solution involves enclosing potato seed before planting, in a thick absorbent paper that is made from the fibre of banana plants.

This strategy provides a protective barrier for the plants against damage by PCN. These research findings led by the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and North Carolina State University, USA, working with various partners, have been published recently in Nature Sustainability (Paper link: https://rdcu.be/cHVSg).

“Initially, we aimed to understand whether the ‘wrap and plant’ technology can help to improve the delivery and effectiveness of nematicides, the chemical agents that are used to control parasitic worms that damage crops, such as nematodes,” said Juliet Ochola (Kenya), who was involved in the research as part of her MSc studies, completed in 2021, cosupervised by ICIPE and IITA, while registered at Kenyatta University, Kenya. She added: “We established that when loaded with ultralow dosages of nematicides, the banana paper enables the chemicals to be released in a slow and sustained manner and in very low but effective concentrations. The paper also facilitates the nematicides to be conveyed specifically to the root zone of the potato plants; the infection site of the nematodes, thus preventing contamination to non-target areas and organisms.” Also, Head, Behavioural and Chemical Ecology Unit, ICIPE, Prof. Baldwyn Torto, explained that the most significant discovery of this study was that even without the nematicides, the ‘wrap and plant’ technology protects potato from PCN damage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Rising cost pressure subdues GSK’s earnings

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Rising cost of sales and administrative expenses have impacted negatively on the bottom-line of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Nigeria Plc. CHRIS UGWU writes   As the world battles the wave of COVID-19, which has heightened volatility in the economy, high cost of operations dampened the projections of businesses in 2021.   Despite efforts by government to […]
Business

Shareholders endorse Jaiz Bank‘s N883.9m dividend

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwahab

Shareholders of Jaiz Bank Plc have approved a total dividend of N883.9 million, representing three kobo per share for the 2020 financial year at the 9th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja, yesterday. Speaking at the AGM, Chairman of the bank, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Abdul Mutallab, said the bank worked assiduously towards ensuring that the […]
Business

MPC: Grappling with inflation, growth dilemma

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

As they gear up for their meeting, which holds next Monday and Tuesday, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), unarguably, already know that their main agenda will again be how to solve the inflation versus growth dilemma, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In the communiqué they issued at the end of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica