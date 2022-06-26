Ijalaye: Combative party primaries, vote buying, INEC’s major headache

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 elections, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun State, Mr. Niyi Ijalaye, speaks on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration Exercise, dangers posed by double registration, lack of inclusiveness in party primaries and vote buying in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE and FEMI ADEDIRAN

Could you appraise the ongoing registration exercise in Ogun State? How successful has it been so far?

The ongoing under the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise has been very, very successful not just in Ogun State, but indeed in the whole country.

As a matter of fact, it was stratified in four quarters. It commenced in June ending last year and it was stratified in three, three months and currently we are about a week away from the date we claimed it will close, which is the 30th of this June. When we commenced the registration, there was great apathy on the part of the registrants.

In certain instances, we would have just one registration in a day but as we speak, particularly in the last quarter, there has been a flood gate of registrants coming in to register and I must say this is commendable on one hand, commendable in the sense that, that was the expectation of INEC. We wish that every eligible registrant is no way disenfranchised, so we are happy that everybody is coming out to register.

The expectation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as the Electoral Act, is that every Nigerian who has attained the age of 18 is eligible to register and registering is not just sufficient, it is a prelude to being able to vote, particularly when elections come up early February next year. So, whoever that does not register will not be able to vote.

For the first quarter, we recorded over 13,000 registrants. In the second quarter, we had 21,371. In the third quarter, we had 53, 492 and in the final quarter which is so far as at 20th June, we had over 102,000.

Cumulatively, we have about 210,000 so far and we are still counting. The reality is that we have done a lot of sensitisation and our collaborative effort with both the electronic and print media has paid off because that sensitisation has brought in people desiring to register.

A common problem associated with this registration is collection of PVCs because it is one thing to register and another to collect PVC and by your last disclosure, it was said that over 600,000 PVCs have not been collected in Ogun State. What do you think accounts for this?

That was way back in 2011 and one would have thought people would have come to pick their PVCs. We must take into consideration those who would have passed on, also some might have relocated to other areas.

For those who might have relocated, they may end up going to re-register again and that will be tantamount to double registration and the electoral act frowns at that.

The reality is that once you have registered, and that is why we call it Permanent Voter Card (PVC), it connotes that it is permanent for all cases forever, it doesn’t expire, it doesn’t lapse, but my suspicion is that the general public don’t appear convinced, some of them still go ahead to register elsewhere while all they needed to have done was to visit any of the INEC offices, be at our head office of at our Local Government offices and transfer that location to any location of their choice, it is one is the menu that we have on the INEC platform.

So, instead of going ahead to register again which will be cancelled because we have a computer based support that will identify these double registrations and cancel the subsequent ones. Some people may be complacent, they are not picking their cards, some might have died, some have obviously relocated to other places and they are re-registering elsewhere.

You mentioned that fact that your offices are located in the 20 local government areas in the state. Are you considering decentralizing them to perhaps the wards, especially if you look at the size these local governments?

It is true we have 20 local governments, but in reality we have 236 polling units all over the state and we have been taking our VED (Voter Enrollment Device) machines to all these nook and crannies because as much as practicable we wish that every eligible person is no way disenfranchised or disturb from registering.

So, even if a registrant had since registered and wishes to change to a new polling unit nearest to his home, we will still oblige such request.

How many prospective voters have registered so far in the State?

Like I said before, we stratified it in four quarters, we have obtained cards for those who registered between the first and second quarters and in this regard we have 21,013 cards who registered until December, that us to say between June to December last year, the cards are here for fresh registrants.

And also, we equally received cards for those who had problems with their previous registration or who wanted to transfer their cards to new locations, in that regard, we have equally received of 27,208 cards…

Cuts in… What I’m saying is that during the 2018 election, what was the total number of registered voters in Ogun State and since then till June, how many additional voters do we have in the state?

For the last election that we conducted, we have the figure of 2,375,003 that was as at the last election for Ogun state. We have the current additional figure of 209,341 and we are still registering voters.

Your commission recently stated that it will scrap unpopulated new polling units. What criteria are you using for this and are you still going ahead?

The commission will be wasting enormous resources if you create polling units and they are not populated. So, we as a commission is saying that there must be at least 50 registrants in a polling unit.

That will show some seriousness as to such polling unit. In the event that we do not have as many as that, we have to merge polling units, but we will wish that all polling units created are populated.

What are your challenges as a commission?

The major challenge we have is the electorate not participating well enough in electoral process and that is why we have been collaborating with the media in that regard. We are saying do not register more than once, we are saying it is for those who are 18 years and above.

The third challenge is, you know this exercise commenced a year ago, going forward, I will plead with the populace, with the electorate wait till the end before coming out to register, we should engage in the last minute rush because that attitude is becoming a national menace and it puts pressure on the commission.

Are you a little afraid of sabotage or complicity on the part of your staff, perhaps some of them accepting or demanding bribe?

It will be totally unacceptable far any staff to engage in such untoward activity. Number one, we have educated them over and over again that it is totally unacceptable to collect bribe, either to demand to collaborate in that regard.

Number two, this service is a national call and we expect them to appreciate the fact that in no way must the commission be embarrassed. If we get to know, such staff will be shown the way out of the commission. And if you have any information as to any of our staff engaging in such activity, please let us know.

You must have observed what happened in Ekiti state during the governorship election, this issue of vote buying. What impact do you think this will have on our electoral process?

I think is uncivilized to sell or buy votes. It is unpatriotic to do either or both. The reality is that election will shape the lives of populace for the next four years and a country gets what it sets out to get. So, if people are engaged in buying or selling of votes, you are mortgaging your future.

The issue of vote buying in Ekiti state in my view is condemnable in every respect if it actually happened and I think law enforcement agencies must continue to be alive to their responsibilities.

We were told the EFCC personnel were there as they arrested people. In that regard they should pursue that matter to a reasonable conclusion and ditto the police, it is part of their primary responsibility.

What is your message to the people in this regard?

There is no other country we can call our own, this is the only country that we have.

There is no reason why we cannot achieve what is obtainable in other climes, there is no reason why we cannot conduct and we will in INEC conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable elections and we expect that the populace, the electorate will equally live up to their expectations so that we can together elect our leaders, leaders of our choice who we will be able to rely on for the next four years.

In most cases, INEC is represented at party primaries. How do you think party primaries should be carried out in order to lessen post -election litigations which your commission has been complaining about?

In this regard, I think political parties should be more inclusive when it comes to issue of primaries. It seems to me that they have become unduly combative in electing their delegates at their congresses.

I should think and expect also as INEC demand that a level playing field be created for every aspirant to vie for any position of their choice. Primary elections are totally party affairs, but we are there as arbitar to monitor at that level, but we opine that political parties should try as much as possible to ensure that they are fair to every aspirant, with that, they will achieve greater synergy and better result going forward.

The youth constitute the highest number of voting population and majority of this youth are complacent when it comes to participating in electoral activities. What is the commission doing to address this?

The reality is that our youth are very complacent, but they keep forgetting that the nation is theirs because in a natural flow of progression, all things being equal, they will be here longer than the older generation.

So, they must be alive to their responsibilities to partake in civic responsibilities, such as registering to vote and actually coming out to vote for the leaders of their choice. INEC has been doing a lot in this regard, we have a department that caters for not just the youths but also for gender and people with special needs.

Let me congratulate the nation, particularly for the collaboration we got in INEC as far as Ekiti election is concerned, if you monitor the election closely in Ekiti, we created a special privilege for people who were either pregnant, the aged or who had special needs and I’m happy to report that the agile people on the line didn’t take exceptions to that new innovation by INEC, they too collaborated with us and I think it is kudos to the Nigerian populace, we will continue to work in that direction.

As far as the youth is concerned, about a week ago, the commission had a musical concert at the TBS in Lagos, the national chairman was there and it was something to galvanize the youth towards participating in the registration exercise.

And as you are aware they love music, they were there in their numbers and many of the great artistes in Nigeria were invited and it was a very wonderful outing, it rained, but despite the drizzling of the rain, they did not leave the venue and I think it has contribute immensely and has continue to contribute to this sensitization.

Like I said, we have another department in the commission, the Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) and one of their core areas of responsibility is to sensitize and ensure that the youngsters come out and register and not just that, also vote for a person of their choice.

You said the parties must be more inclusive in their primaries. In some states, political parties had parallel primaries. How do you see these things? What I said earlier goes to underscore these things. In the first instance, why should there be factions in political parties?

If you all belong to a party and you are saying you want to vie for a particular position and you come up with a yardstick, why should there not be a level playing field? That is why mentioned the issue of inclusiveness and I think the proper thing to do is to follow the rules.

The Electoral Act proscribes three forms of primaries, the direct, the indirect and the consensus arrangements, so which ever way a party tends to follow, it must follow the rules, they must play by the rules. If you want a direct primary, call everybody and come and vote, the rules are clear, the laws we have are sufficient, it is we that are circumventing these laws.

So that is why I’m saying that they must create a level playing field, they must be more inclusive as political parties and allow everybody a fair attempt within the party.

