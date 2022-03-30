Ijanikin women celebrate Deanery Day in grandstyle, honour MD, Telegraph, others

The Deanery Day celebration has come and gone, but the memories would always be remembered in the history of Ijanikin women. It was fun and excitement as the Ijanikin Women showcased Nigerian’s rich and diverse cultural heritage from different ethnic groups, including the traditional breaking of kolanuts. Highlights of the event, which was held at Blessed Tansi Catholic Church, Magbon, Lagos State, also include cultural display, awards presentations to winners.

These Ijanikin women were formerly with the Badagry deanery, 15 months ago, the Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Martins, cut out Ijanikin from the Badagry deanery. On Sunday March 13, the eight Parishes – St. Anthony Catholic Church, Iyana Era; St. Augustine Catholic Church Morogbo; St. Cecilia Catholic Church Ijanikin; Blessed Tansi Catholic Church, Magbon; Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Aiyetoro; St. Michael Catholic Church, Ilogbo Eremi; and St. Lucy Catholic Church Ibiye – were the Catholic Women Organisation, Nigeria (CWON), under the Ijanikin deanery. The special maiden Deanery Day was aimed at raising N30million for the Evangelical Bus, as well as Awards giving ceremony.

The serene Vineyard of God became a place of performances as costumes depicted various tribes, under the CWON. The Priests from all these Parishes, clad in white Cassocks including the Dean – Ijanikin Deanery, Very Rev. Fr. Martin Iwueze, who was not left out of the entertainment. They danced to the rhythm of the drums to join the Chairman of the day Mr. Collins Akaezue; Diamond Mother, Ijaniki Deanery, Mrs. Oguleru Ndidiamaka; Golden Mother, Ijaniki Deanery, Mrs. Ngozi Chukwuma; and the Special guest of Honour, Lady Theodora Abulhimen. Each Parish stood by eager to dance and showcase what they have in common to share with other women just to celebrate Deanery Day.

The mothers had something striking at the march-past, that dazzled the guests, as they showed great dignity and grandeur accompanied with drums. Each of them took salute, offered synthetic flowers, hand fan and Rosary to the chief host. It became so dramatic that people were eager to see more of such displays.

The St. Anthony Catholic Church, Iyana Era, presented Efik dance from Cross River State, followed by St. Augustine Catholic Church Morogbo Edo, St. Cecilia Catholic Church Ijanikin that presented Tiv dance, while Blessed Tansi Catholic Church, Magbon showcased Hausa/Fulani dance. Others include; the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Aiyetoro, Delta dance; St. Michael Catholic Church, Ilogbo Eremi, and St. Lucy Catholic Church Ibiye. St. Michael Catholic Church Ilogbo Eremi, who emerged the overall winner, was presented a trophy by the Dean, followed by the St. Augustine, St. Anthony and St. Cecilia, that emerged first, second and third, respectively.

The women danced round him and took group photographs. The Chief host commended the women, noting, “I feel so happy because it is a newly inaugurated Deanery, a deanery that was cut out of Badagry deanery, about a year and three months. And to see this intervention laid by the members Catholic Women Organisation(CWO) is a great one. “I like this, all the different women from CWO coming from different parishes, everyone showing that they have something to share, something to give, no one has it all. “Women are known to the people who called the name they read about unity.

I am sure their children are watching, they bring about their creativity. What you see today is a commentary on the love that is running amongst the women, their sense of solidarity mission, you see the dance, you see the march- past.” According to him, the women took their time to make their rehearsals, and some of them have been rehearsing for the past three months.

This, he aaded, must have brought them together. “So, I think love, unity and solidarity are spiritual materials to that extent. I think they have grown to a holiness and sanctity. The CWON Chaplain Ijanikin Deanery, Rev. Fr. Charles Onuoha, said that, “It is always good to celebrate motherhood; everything revolves around motherhood and Mother Mary being a role model in the Catholic Church and universally.

“The women of Ijanikin deanery deemed it necessary to give honour to whom honour is due by celebrating our mothers and that is what happened here today and we always emulate her.” For the evangelical bus, he said that, the work for evangelisation requires a lot. “We are really looking for means in securing a bus that will alleviate the sufferings of the mothers whenever they have any spiritual exercise they attend tooutside the deanery. It is very important that we have such. Oftentimes they go for retreat, meeting, economically they can be using the bus for commercial bases so that it will be yielding some funds for the CWO purse.” But the Associate Priest, Blessed Tansi Catholic Church, Magbon, Rev. Fr. Anthony Uda made us to understand that Jesus Christ has cultural background, “So the activities that took place in the vineyard were in order, even Christ was born in a cultural society and despite the fact that Christ was born in a cultural society also as a Christian, as a matter of fact, He did not forget his background, that is why every year they go for their festival which every male child must be presented. He was not religious but he was religious.

“The world revolves around the earth and man is born spiritual and physical and in life if spiritual cannot go with physical it cannot be completed that is why we must present ourselves both national and cultural that is why the members of CWON assigned some parishes to present the cultural background the way we live as a society as a nation if cultural practices wasn’t something good they would not have told people to present the cultural dance from Hausa, Yoruba, Benue, Edo, trying to show people that we are a community living in a communal society.”

The president, CWON Blessed Tansi Catholic Church, Mrs. Catherine Okonkwo, said that, “Our plan is to buy a Coastal bus for evangelization or anything concerning CWO, before now we were hiring coastal bus or go by public transportation to attend meetings in Lagos , as far as Ikorodu, Ijebu, Epe for meetings .

“If we have our own bus we will be using it instead of public vehicle, sometimes these vehicles disappoint us on the way, we now decided that we come together organise fund raise, whatever we realized from it, even if we cannot buy it now maybe next year we would be able to get more funds then we will be able to buy the bus.” Also, the highpoint of the event was when the women of Ijanikin deanery honoured the Managing Director of the New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, with the title of the Ezinna of CWON Ijanikin Deanery. While the following priests were honoured for their contributions to the growth of CWON, as they were presented with awards; and these include; Fr. Iwueze, Fr. Mark Okojie Holy Family Catholic Church FESTAC, Rev. Fr. Micheal Omugele(Parish Priest Blessed Tansi) Fr.Onuoha, Fr. Peter Ayangbola, Parish Priest Regina Mundi Catholic Church Mushin, Fr. Uchechi Okea of the Archdiocese Owerri, the moderator of the day, Diamond Mother, Ijanikin Deanery, Mrs. Oguleru Ndidiamaka; Golden Mother, Ijanikin Deanery, Mrs. Ngozi Chukwuma; Special guest of Honour, Lady Theodora Abulhimen, amongst others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...