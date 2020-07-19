News

Ijaw communities cry out to FG, others for assistance

Ola James Warri

Ola James Warri At least 10 communities ravaged by river pollution arising from the mysterious death of fishes and deposition of same on the beaches of the coastal communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have expressed deep concern over their plight and sought government assistance.

 

According to them the Federal Government, multinational companies and other relevant agencies of the marine sector cannot be unaware of the trending issue of a devastating environmental pollution that (has) occurred a few months ago in rivers Forcados, Ramos and others terminating at the Atlantic Ocean.

 

Opinion leader/Head of the committee of the affected communities, Chief Hon. Augustine Seibi (JP) said: “As affected communities whose plight still remains unaddressed all this while which becomes worsened by the day, this committee therefore finds it expedient to call on the three tiers of government and other relevant stakeholders to please pile pressure on the oil companies to accept responsibility in this life threatening act.

 

“This is because we have sufficient reasons to say the oil companies are responsible.

 

It is indeed their explorative activities like in most oil spill cases that could contaminate the waters of the environment occasioning the wanton death of fishes and other aquatic organisms which are further driven by the tidal flow to be deposited at the shores of communities and other uninhabited environments.

