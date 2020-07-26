Ijaw communities cry out to FG, others for urgent assistance

At least 10 communities ravaged by river pollution arising from the mysterious death of fishes and deposition of same on the beaches of the coastal communities in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State have expressed deep concern over their plight and sought government assistance.

They said the Federal Government, multinational oil companies and other relevant agencies in the marine sector cannot be unaware of the trending issue of a devastating environmental pollution that occurred a few months ago in rivers Forcados, Ramos and others terminating at the Atlantic Ocean.

Head of the committee of the affected communities, Chief Hon. Augustine Seibi (JP) said the affected communities whose plight becomes worsened by the day, and remained unaddressed all this while called on the three tiers of government and other relevant stakeholders to please pile pressure on the oil companies to accept responsibility for this life-threatening act.

This, according to them, the is because the communities “have sufficient reasons to say the oil companies are responsible.

It is indeed their explorative activities like in most oil spill cases that could contaminate the waters of the environment occasioning the wanton death of fishes and other aquatic organisms which are further driven by the tidal flow to be deposited at the shores of communities and other uninhabited environments.”

They reiterated that all the communities were directly and/or indirectly affected and are rendered impotent, without any means of recuperating from the pollution.

These communities situate at the shorelines of the major rivers, tributaries, estuaries, distributaries and rivulets which are open to daily tidal flow of the sea. The communities in question include but not limited to Sokoh fishing community, Ekremo federated communities, Omiegbene and Majorgbene. Others are Sietoru, Fish town, Pupugbene Aghoro and.Aghoro 2, and others.

The ugly situation illustrated by acute hunger, sickness, death and several forms of frustration is further accentuated by the presence of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which enforced lockdown and its associate negative characteristic conditions.

“We are citizens of this great country Nigeria. Our environments contribute enormously to the nation’s economic well-being but are often if not permanently sidelined in the provision of enviable standard of living.

Therefore, we demand that government and the multinational companies particularly those or any responsible for this almost insurmountable problem to please treat us deservedly in the following ways without any further delay.

“We need adequate number of relief materials and palliatives should be provided to cushion our anxiety, fear and pains and the provision of some fishing gadgets and fertilizers to enhance proper and serious farming work,” he said.

