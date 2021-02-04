Ijaw decries marginalisation by Okowa’s administration

Sequel to a proposed bill to the Delta State House of Assembly to upgrade the three state polytechnics and college of education to university, the Ijaw nation yesterday took a swipe on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration, accusing the governor of marginalisation of Ijaws and Itsekiri nations.

Speaking through the National Coordinator of Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, Sheriff Mulade, after a crucial meeting in Benikrukru Town, the Ijaw people alleged that the planned upgrade of the College of Education, Agbor; Anwai Campus and Ozoro Polyinto technic to universities was bias as the Ijaw and Itsekiri nations were not captured.

The Ijaw nation, however, appealed to Governor Okowa to include the School of Marine Technology in Burutu; the College of Education, Warri and Sinebe College in Bomadi to give a sense of belonging to Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic groupings in the planned upgrade as development projects.

Like this: Like Loading...