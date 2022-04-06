News

Ijaw group backs FG’s renewed campaign against oil theft

An Ijaw group, the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND) yesterday in Yenagoa expressed support for the Federal Government’s renewed campaign against oil theft.

 

“It is encouraging news that we’d tackle illegal oil bunkering and unwholesome activities in the creeks of the Niger Delta, MOSIEND’s National President, Mr. Kennedy Tonjo- West, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He urged the Federa  Government to ensure a robust community-based engagement in the course of the campaign.

 

“We ask for a robust community engagement and deepened discussions with relevant stakeholders. This is crucial towards achieving success. “These steps are also fundamental to the restoration of peace, security and optimal production of petroleum in the region,’’ he said.

 

In a related development, the MOSIEND leader expressed satisfaction with the court’s judgment that the supervision of the Niger Delta Development Commission be reverted to the Presidency.

“This will bring the era of appointment of Sole Administrators at the Commission to an end. We need the Commission to become more serious with its mandate.

“We call for immediate compliance with this judgment. It is in the interest of the region and the nation to comply,’’ Tonjo-West said.

 

