Ijaw group commends Diri for retrieving Atala oil field

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Progressive Vanguard (BPV) has hailed the efforts of the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri in retrieving and restoring the state’s licence on the Atala Oil Field, OML 46, which was unjustly revoked by the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in 2020.

BPV said despite the fact that politics and greed that led to the revocation predated his administration, Diri on assumption of office was determined to bring back the licence out of his sense of patriotism, love and passion for the development of Bayelsa.

The group in a statement signed on Thursday by its coordinator, Daniel Amansitei, said Diri took the matter to court challenging the rationale behind revoking the licence of Bayelsa Oil Company (BOC) limited to operate the field and awarding it to one Halkin Exploration and Production Limited.

Amansitei said the governor pursued the case relentlessly using other channels and was able to get the senate to probe the circumstances which led to the diversion of the licence.

He said: “It is instructive to note that the senate blamed the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for the curious transfer of the licence to another company without a written directive from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is obvious that our licence had been stolen before the intervention of our governor. Some forces had completed the diversion of our marginal oil field and would have been enjoying the proceeds if not for the commitment and dedication of Governor Diri.”

Amansitei said Diri completed the takeover of the oil well when he led a high-powered delegation to meet with President Buhari at the villa and tabled the Atala oil field controversy before the President among other issues.

 

Reporter

