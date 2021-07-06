News

Ijaw group to FG: Reject 3% PIB equity share for host com

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has cautioned the Federal Government to restrain from signing the approved three per cent equity share in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that was recently passed by the National Assembly into law.

This came as the foremost Ijaw leader and the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, cried foul over the development.

Also, it came as the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), represented by Comrade Sheriff Mulade, said the three per cent was absurd and urged the national assembly to revert it under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

The Southern governors at their meeting in Lagos State on Monday similarly rejected the percentage.

INC maintained that the 10 per cent being canvassed by the host communities in the Development Trust Fund remained sacrosanct for sustainable peace in the Niger Delta region.

The apex socio-cultural group of the Ijaw ethnic nationality vehemently rejected the approved three per cent and called for upward review before it is assented to.

The President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba after the executive meeting of the body called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to sign the bill until a commensurate compensation is allocated to the ‘very devastated oil bearing communities in the region.’

He urged the President to be patriotic by demonstrating statesmanship in taking a bold step to douse the rising tension in the region by refraining from signing the bill until the National Assembly reverts back to the necessity of the 10 per cent Host Communities Development Trust Fund (HCDTF).

He said: “We reject in its entirety the 3% and 5% provisions as compensation, the redefinition of host communities and other provisions including the allocation of 30% of our oil resources to grope in the dark in the name of exploitation of a paradox of extreme kind that is not in symphony with common sense, equity and good conscience.

“The Ijaw nation is more convinced that the call for restructuring, true federalism and resource control is the only way out for peace, justice and equity to reign in this country and the guarantee for our continuous commitment to the Nigerian project.”

He urged the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, to distinguish himself for posterity by standing firm with the people of the region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: Twitter ban continues due to secessionist agitations

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Presidency, yesterday, revealed that the ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria may be indefinite in the interest of “national cohesion and progress of the country.”   This was contained in a statement issued by the  Presidency spokesman, Garba Shehu, who stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was now firmer in his determination to rid the […]
News

TI corruption rating: We’ve been vindicated PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the 2020 corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International (TI), further confirmed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) is the most corrupt administration in the nation’s history. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party […]
News

Soyinka slams Buhari over Twitter suspension

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. The Federal Government had on Friday suspended Twitter indefinitely in Nigeria. “The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica