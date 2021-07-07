News

Ijaw group to FG: Reject 3% PIB equity share for host communities

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has cautioned the Federal Government to restrain from signing the approved three per cent equity share in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that was recently passed by the National Assembly into law. This came as the foremost Ijaw leader and the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, cried foul over the development. Also, it came as the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), represented by Comrade Sheriff Mulade, said the three per cent was absurd and urged the national assembly to revert it under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

The Southern governors at their meeting in Lagos State on Monday similarly rejected the percentage. INC maintained that the 10 per cent being canvassed by the host communities in the Development Trust Fund remained sacrosanct for sustainable peace in the Niger Delta region. The apex socio-cultural group of the Ijaw ethnic nationality vehemently rejected the approved three per cent and called for upward review before it is assented to.

The President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba after the executive meeting of the body called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to sign the bill until a commensurate compensation is allocated to the ‘very devastated oil bearing communities in the region.’ He urged the President to be patriotic by demonstrating statesmanship in taking a bold step to douse the rising tension in the region by refraining from signing the bill until the National Assembly reverts back to the necessity of the 10 per cent Host Communities Development Trust Fund (HCDTF).

He said: “We reject in its entirety the 3% and 5% provisions as compensation, the redefinition of host communities and other provisions including the allocation of 30% of our oil resources to grope in the dark in the name of exploitation of a paradox of extreme kind that is not in symphony with common sense, equity and good conscience.”

