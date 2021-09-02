‘Ijaw Language’ll soon be captured in WAEC syllabus’

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Ijaw National Affairs, Patrick Erasmus, has assured the people that the Ijaw Language would soon be written in WAEC examinations, adding that efforts were being made to institutionalise it. Speaking with New Telegraph yesterday in Yenagoa, the commissioner, who said that the Ijaw Language project was a reality, maintained that as far back as 2008, a bill was sent to the state House of Assembly, which was passed into law in 2008 to make the teaching and learning of Ijaw Language, compulsory in all our schools. Erasmus also added that some private schools in the state had been teaching the language as a compulsory subject, maintaining that he had sent a memo to the state executive council to reawaken people’s consciousness in this.
Real reason Ekwueme was schemed out of 1999 presidential race
One-time head, Nigeria Army Training and Doctrine Major – General Ishola Williams (rtd) for the umpteenth time has said that no one should contest the presidential slot with the South East come 2023 even as he added that the late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme was the choice candidate for the presidential race in 1999 […]
Yemi Osinbajo celebrates better half, Dolapo on birthday anniversary
The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, without a doubt ranks very high among men whose name radiates and commands honor and respect. Many will agree that the lawyer turned politician, is well loved by the people, and reason behind such uncommon show of love bothers on excellence he’s […]
Budget 2021: Presidency earmarks N2.5bn for utilities, food, drugs
The Presidency has earmarked a whooping sum of N2,502,762,664 as expenditure on utilities, food, drugs, newspapers, magazines, general maintenance services and miscellaneous items at the State House, Abuja. A peep into the Executive Allocations contained in the 2021 Appropriation Bill submitted to the National Assembly, showed that President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of […]
