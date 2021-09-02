News

‘Ijaw Language’ll soon be captured in WAEC syllabus’

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Ijaw National Affairs, Patrick Erasmus, has assured the people that the Ijaw Language would soon be written in WAEC examinations, adding that efforts were being made to institutionalise it. Speaking with New Telegraph yesterday in Yenagoa, the commissioner, who said that the Ijaw Language project was a reality, maintained that as far back as 2008, a bill was sent to the state House of Assembly, which was passed into law in 2008 to make the teaching and learning of Ijaw Language, compulsory in all our schools. Erasmus also added that some private schools in the state had been teaching the language as a compulsory subject, maintaining that he had sent a memo to the state executive council to reawaken people’s consciousness in this.

