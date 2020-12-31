Ijaw leader: Blame Niger Delta’s underdevelopment on political office holders

A prominent leader of Ijaw nation and GMD/CEO, Tamfel Global Resource, Julius Babogha, yesterday blamed the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta on the leaders of the region for failure to attract development to the area despite holding sensitive positions in the government. Babogha, who disclosed this while addressing journalists, however, said that in order to develop the region, a ministry was created, saying that since the creation of the ministry, several people from the region were appointed ministers and heads of the ministry with the aim of bringing development to the area and people, but they failed.

He added: “Do we blame their failure on President Muhammadu Buhari for this, no? It is not everything you blame the President for, but let us face the reality of things. So, if you ask me, I will tell you that the failure of the Niger Delta region to develop today is as a result of lack of genuine interest and sincerity on part of these same people who are from the region and manned the affairs of the ministry.

“I can tell you that the real problem is not President Buhari, but his lieutenants and aides among whom are political appointees from the Niger Delta that were recruited for developmental purposes, but failed to perform. “But, this is not to totally exempt or exonerate the President from this blame, because he has failed the Niger Delta region, because till date, he could not show vividly one area that the Federal Government under his watch has developed in the region. Even the East West Road that has been awarded several years before his assumption of office has not been completed. “Again, I must also add that the gross neglect of the region never started from this present administration, but from subsequent administrations which have not been fair to the region. It is a grave injustice to the region.

Like this: Like Loading...