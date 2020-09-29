Ijaw nation rejects the re-introduction of Water Resources Bill

. The Ijaw nation in the Niger Delta region yesterday rejected the re-introduction of the Water Resources Bill in its present form without public hearing, wide consultation and fundamental concerns of ownership control.

This was contained in the resolution of the group, under the aegis of the Ijaw Nation Development Group (INDG) and other Ijaw organisations during a virtual meeting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The group, which said it was open and willing to engage, consult and negotiate a water resources bill that protects its strategic interests for the greater good of all Nigerians, in a communique issued at the end of the virtual meeting by Denzil Amagbe Kentebe (INDG), Joseph Eva (IMG), Elaye Otrofanowei (IPA), Ebiere Fumudor (ELA), Efiye Bribena (IEF), Rosemary Oduone (IWC), Iniruo Will (Embasara Foundation), Dennis Banigo (Convener INDG), called on the country and the Presidency to emulate the practice of true federalism, as practise in India, Australia, Germany, Canada and the U.S.A.

The communique read in part: “We resolve to work with other Niger Delta organisations and Nigerian nationalities towards ensuring that we protect our nationalities and restore federalism from the current unitary intrusion and control by hegemony and vested business and political interests.

“We share the concerns of many Nigerian ethnic nationalities, who believe that the bill is part of a grand plot to take over their land for Ruga settlements. We stand for justice, equity and fairness as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and the Africa Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights.

