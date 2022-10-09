Ijaw Progressives back Ndiomu’s new mandate in PAP

The Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has thrown its weight behind the new interim administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd) and his new mandate to actualise the original intent of the programme.

WPI in a statement issued on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Charles Taylor, said Ndiomu deserves the support of all stakeholders in the region as his mission was in line with improving the peace, progress and development of the region.

Taylor, a former factional president of the Ijaw Youths Council (Worldwide) regretted that some mischief-makers were deliberately making devilish insinuations and misrepresenting Ndiomu to pit him against critical stakeholders in the region.

The popular Ijaw youth leader explained that Ndiomu’s mission was not to terminate PAP as being speculated in some quarters but to refine, reform and turn the programme around to actualise its original purpose.

He said part of the mandate of Ndiomu was to clear all obstacles delaying the progress and smooth operation of PAP insisting that those, who had been trained and empowered were supposed to have exited the programme.