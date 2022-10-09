News

Ijaw Progressives back Ndiomu’s new mandate in PAP

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has thrown its weight behind the new interim administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd) and his new mandate to actualise the original intent of the programme.

WPI in a statement issued on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Charles Taylor, said Ndiomu deserves the support of all stakeholders in the region as his mission was in line with improving the peace, progress and development of the region.

Taylor, a former factional president of the Ijaw Youths Council (Worldwide) regretted that some mischief-makers were deliberately making devilish insinuations and misrepresenting Ndiomu to pit him against critical stakeholders in the region.

The popular Ijaw youth leader explained that Ndiomu’s mission was not to terminate PAP as being speculated in some quarters but to refine, reform and turn the programme around to actualise its original purpose.

He said part of the mandate of Ndiomu was to clear all obstacles delaying the progress and smooth operation of PAP insisting that those, who had been trained and empowered were supposed to have exited the programme.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC Ticket: Lawan, Yahaya Bello, Afenifere congratulate Tinubu

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 general election. Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate […]
News

N’Zealand locks down largest city after fresh COVID-19 case  

Posted on Author Reporter

    New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country’s biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded. The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she […]
News

FG receives draft executive bill to establish research, devt foundation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has received the draft executive bill for the establishment of the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) on Wednesday in Abuja. Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Bogoro who received the draft law on behalf of the minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, said Nigeria’s economy would not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica