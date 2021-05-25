News Top Stories

Ijaw to FG: Avoid second wave of militancy in Niger Delta

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Ughelli Comment(0)

The Ijaw Nation yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything humanly possible to forestall a second wave of militancy in the Niger Delta region.

 

Speaking through the National Coordinator of Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) Chief Sheriff Mulade, the Ijaws expressed concern over the high level of insecurity in Nigeria following the reported threats which indicate that failure to address the fundamental issues in the region might lead to another round of militancy which could be extremely disastrous to the nation’s economy, as many aggrieved people are looking for avenues to vent their anger.

 

They called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps towards curbing the rising spate of insecurity ravaging the nation, leading to increasing poverty and hunger, and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt proactive measures to reduce unemployment and mitigate the prevailing economic downturn in the country.

 

They noted that the prevailing harsh economic situation in the region and in the country, requires a very pragmatic approach to deal with it. Mulade also stressed the need to put measures in place to eradicate poverty, and that such measures should be publicised through very effective public awareness campaigns.

 

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Buhari and the Federal Government to enable them find the best ways out of the nation’s security challenges.

 

He implored Nigerians to give maximum support to government in terms of sharing accurate and timely information with relevant authorities so as to overcome the security problems.

 

He further prayed for the repose of the souls of the late Army Chief of Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military personnel that lost their lives in last Friday’s air mishap.

 

“We commiserate with their families and loved ones. May God give their families and Nigerians the strength to bear the loss which is very colossal,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

O-ORBDA: Odumosu ends tenure, hands over to acting MD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The immediate past Managing Director of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-ORBDA), Mr. Olufemi Odumosu, has handed over the reins of office to the Executive Director (Engineering Services) at the agency, Babalola Olatunji. Odumosu, whose tenure expiredonMondayhandedoverat the Authority’s headquarters in Abeokuta following directive of the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu. By virtue of […]
News

Marijuana use in pregnancy may cause sleep problems in kids

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study by researchers in the University of Colorado, Boulder, United States (US) has shown that the children of women who use marijuana while pregnant, were more likely to suffer sleep problems as much as a decade later.   The findings of the study of nearly 12,000 youths published in the journal, ‘Sleep Health’: […]
News

Healthy diet can lower prostate cancer risk –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Canada have said that a new study has shown a definitive link between diet and the development of prostate cancer.   According to their findings published in a ‘Science Magazine,’ diet was a major risk factor for prostate cancer just as it was for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. Lead researcher, Karine Trudeau, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica