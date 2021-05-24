News

Ijaw to FG: Avoid second wave of militancy in Niger Delta

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba, Ughelli Comment(0)

The Ijaw Nation Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything humanly possible to forestall a second wave of militancy in the Niger Delta region.
Speaking through the National Coordinator of Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) Chief Sheriff Mulade, the Ijaws expressed concern over the high level of insecurity in Nigeria following the reported threats which indicate that failure to address the fundamental issues in the region might lead to another round of militancy which could be extremely disastrous to the nation’s economy, as many aggrieved people are looking for avenues to vent their anger.
They called on the Federal Government to take urgent steps towards curbing the rising spate of insecurity ravaging the nation, leading to increasing poverty and hunger, and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt proactive measures to reduce unemployment and mitigate the prevailing economic downturn in the country.
They noted that the prevailing harsh economic situation in the region and in the country, requires a very pragmatic approach to deal with it.
Mulade also stressed the need to put measures in place to eradicate poverty, and that such measures should be publicised through very effective public awareness campaigns.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

