Ijaw youths commend Bayelsa gov on his third anniversary

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has commended Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri for his achievements in the last three years, describing him as a symbol of hope for the youth and the people of Ijaw nation. In a statement yesterday, the IYC said that despite the challenges facing governance and the governed in the region, Governor Diri has shown capacity in the area of sustainable peace, equitable infrastructural projects and youth empowerment. The statement, which was signed by its national spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, said the policy of inclusion through the training and passing out of youths as members of the Bayelsa State community safety corps is a step in the right direction. He said the community safety corps will assist security agencies in the area of intelligent gathering that will enhance protection of lives and property in the state.

