Metro & Crime

Ijaw Youths commend PMB over promotion of Jitoboh

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the promotion of Bayelsa-born Police officer, Moses Ambakina Jitoboh to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), saying the promotion is well deserved and commendable.
According to the Ijaw Youths, under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide, despite the show of appreciation to Buhari over the promotion, they warned that the action should not be another sinister plan to violate the Police Act,2020 and retire him even as he still has nine years to serve in the Police Force.
The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), through its National Spokesperson, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, in a statement on Thursday in Yenagoa, said: “While we are glad that our son has now been promoted to the rank of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, it is our most earnest hope that this promotion is not a sinister plan to retire him even as he still has nine years to serve in the Police Force.”
Ekerefe warned those behind the sinister move to know that the youths of the region are aware of the plot and would point out that they should not ignore the Police Act, 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom orders implementation of N30, 000 minimum wage

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Tuesday directed the state’s Head of Service to immediately commence implementation of the interim agreement his administration reached with labour leaders on payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants on Grade Levels (GL) 1-6.   In the earlier interim agreement that was brokered three months ago, implementation was expected […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: House of Assembly member assassinated

Posted on Author Reporter

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly has been assassinated by unknown gunmen. Suspected gunmen on Thursday night killed Musa Mante, a member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Baraza Dass constituency. According to reports, the gunmen invaded his residence in Dass Local Government Area of the state and abducted two […]
Metro & Crime

FG arraigns Obinna Uzor over forgery of court judgement

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned Dr. Obinna Uzor and his lawyer, Eziafa Enwedo, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over allegedly using a forged Originating Summons and court processes to obtain a forged judgement from a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to unseat Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South. The forged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica