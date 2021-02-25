Ijaw Youths commend PMB over promotion of Jitoboh

Ijaw Youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the promotion of Bayelsa-born Police officer, Moses Ambakina Jitoboh to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), saying the promotion is well deserved and commendable.

According to the Ijaw Youths, under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide, despite the show of appreciation to Buhari over the promotion, they warned that the action should not be another sinister plan to violate the Police Act,2020 and retire him even as he still has nine years to serve in the Police Force.

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), through its National Spokesperson, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, in a statement on Thursday in Yenagoa, said: “While we are glad that our son has now been promoted to the rank of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, it is our most earnest hope that this promotion is not a sinister plan to retire him even as he still has nine years to serve in the Police Force.”

Ekerefe warned those behind the sinister move to know that the youths of the region are aware of the plot and would point out that they should not ignore the Police Act, 2020.

