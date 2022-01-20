News

Ijaw youths commend Wabote for repositioning NCDMB

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has commended the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbu Wabote, for repositioning and reforming the board, making it the only agency without political interference and using it to champion development across the states in the country.

But the IYC warned some people hiding under civil society organisations to steer clear of the executive secretary. IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement yesterday, described attempts by such persons billed on tarnishing the image of Wabote to stop. Igbifa said: “Wabote has made us proud as an Ijaw man. His professionalism in the management of the affairs of NCDMB is outstanding and his achievements as the Executive Secretary of the board are extraordinary.

 

