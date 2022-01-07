Ijaw youths flay Wike’s remarks, demands apology

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide yesterday described as wrong Governor Nyesom Wike’s claim that the Ijaw were behaving as if they owned the Niger Delta, following the way some Ijaw people express themselves in public. The IYC therefore flayed the remarks, saying it doesn’t know where the Rivers State governor got such a notion from. IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement in Port Harcourt said: “We don’t know where he got his impressions from. But whatever he said does not represent our noble ethnic group.

“We are disappointed that Wike could stand on a public rostrum and throw tantrums at the Ijaw nation. His remarks were to say the least, unfortunate. “The Rivers State governor should have exercised restraints in his public utterances despite his misgivings against the Ijaw as a mark of respect for former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Patience and other Ijaw leaders, who railroaded him into the governorship seat of Rivers State. “It was by virtue of these leaders that Wike first became a Minister and then a governor of Rivers State. His comment is an insult against these leaders and an ungrateful demonstration that he didn’t value the roles they played in his life.

