Ijaw youths query rationale behind non-inauguration of NDDC board

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide yesterday queried the rationale behind the non- inauguration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) board, saying that the extension of Effiong Akwa’s tenure as the sole administrator of NDDC expired on December 31, 2021. Maintaining that the presidency was doing nothing to inaugurate the board, the president of the body, Peter Timothy Igbifa, queried the Transportation Minister and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi’s silence on the agitation of stakeholders for a substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a statement yesterday, Igbifa wrote: “The silence of leaders like the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, on the illegality at the NDDC is no longer golden. “Why has Amaechi, who is known for his boldness and for withstanding all opposition to support President Muhammadu Buhari, suddenly lost his voice concerning the NDDC? Amaechi and other leaders must explain to us the reason for their silence. “We condemn the silence of Mr. President on this board matter. President Muhammadu Buhari portrayed himself as an insensitive leader when he failed to speak on the matter during his recent speech to inaugurate the hostel project built by NDDC at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.”

