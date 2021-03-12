Ijaw youths: Threats of renewed agitation may result into violence, if…

A group in the Niger Delta region, under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), yesterday said that the threat of renewed agitations may snowball into violence and attacks if the issue of the proposed 2.5 per cent to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is not changed to 10 per cent to provide equity share to host communities in the region. The IYC, which offered reasons for the renewed agitations and threats to the existing peace pact between the Federal Government and the people of the region, said that the threats of renewed violence by the various militant groups and attacks against oil facilities were caused by the failure of the Federal Government to address contentious issues of development and empowerment of the region. The Council, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, noted that the refusal of the Federal Government to allow the host communities and people of the region to equitably participate in the ownership and exploration activities of crude oil domicile in the region was igniting anger in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...