Ijaw youths: Threats of renewed agitation may result into violence, if…

A group in the Niger Delta region, under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), yesterday said that the threat of renewed agitations may snowball into violence and attacks if the issue of the proposed 2.5 per cent to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is not changed to 10 per cent to provide equity share to host communities in the region. The IYC, which offered reasons for the renewed agitations and threats to the existing peace pact between the Federal Government and the people of the region, said that the threats of renewed violence by the various militant groups and attacks against oil facilities were caused by the failure of the Federal Government to address contentious issues of development and empowerment of the region. The Council, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, noted that the refusal of the Federal Government to allow the host communities and people of the region to equitably participate in the ownership and exploration activities of crude oil domicile in the region was igniting anger in the region.
House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene
House Republicans decided Wednesday to stand by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader and saying they’d fight a Democratic push to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees. In a 145-61 secret-ballot vote, House Republicans overwhelmingly rebuffed a rebellion by […]
Petrol price: IPMAN threatens to stop supply in South-West
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, has threatened to stop lifting petroleum products in all depots in the region to protest recent increase in fuel pump price. The South West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, in a statement yesterday, berated the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) […]
Why I invested N15bn in Almajiri education, by Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has further revealed why his administration spent about N15billion, building 165 Almajiri schools in Northern States of Nigeria. Jonathan who spoke in Abuja yesterday during a book presentation entitled “Dear Goodluck Jonathan” said “education for change” was a personal philosophy and driving force of his leadership. This was even […]
