News

Ijaw youths: Threats of renewed agitation may result into violence, if…

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A group in the Niger Delta region, under the aegis of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), yesterday said that the threat of renewed agitations may snowball into violence and attacks if the issue of the proposed 2.5 per cent to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is not changed to 10 per cent to provide equity share to host communities in the region. The IYC, which offered reasons for the renewed agitations and threats to the existing peace pact between the Federal Government and the people of the region, said that the threats of renewed violence by the various militant groups and attacks against oil facilities were caused by the failure of the Federal Government to address contentious issues of development and empowerment of the region. The Council, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, noted that the refusal of the Federal Government to allow the host communities and people of the region to equitably participate in the ownership and exploration activities of crude oil domicile in the region was igniting anger in the region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene

Posted on Author Reporter

  House Republicans decided Wednesday to stand by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader and saying they’d fight a Democratic push to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees. In a 145-61 secret-ballot vote, House Republicans overwhelmingly rebuffed a rebellion by […]
News

Petrol price: IPMAN threatens to stop supply in South-West

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, has threatened to stop lifting petroleum products in all depots in the region to protest recent increase in fuel pump price.   The South West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, in a statement yesterday, berated the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) […]
News Top Stories

Why I invested N15bn in Almajiri education, by Jonathan

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has further revealed why his administration spent about N15billion, building 165 Almajiri schools in Northern States of Nigeria.   Jonathan who spoke in Abuja yesterday during a book presentation entitled “Dear Goodluck Jonathan” said “education for change” was a personal philosophy and driving force of his leadership.   This was even […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica