Ijaw youths to UN Deputy Sec Gen: Actualise Paris agreement

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has called on Mrs. Amina Mohammed, recently reappointed as new Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations to visit the Niger Delta to assess the level of damage done to the country’s wetland. Congratulating her on her re-appointment through a statement signed yesterday by Peter Igbifa, IYC President, the group said such a visit would help Mohammed to gather facts on the devastation of the Niger Delta economy and enable her make a case for the Niger Delta in the next UN General Assembly. The statement reads in part; “He said with the neglect of the Paris Agreement on Preservation of Wetland by the Federal Government, the natural endowment located in the Niger Delta had been recklessly abandoned. “The sad development had worsenedclimatechangeleadingtoavoidable natural disasters like heavy flooding. As a council, we congratulate Amina Mohammed on her reappointment as the deputy secretarygeneral of the United Nation.
Reps ask police to stop media trial torture of Chidinma
The House of Representatives yesterday urges the Nigerian Police to stop media trial and restrain from torturing the alleged murderer of a Lagos media owner, Chidinma Ojukwu. The decision if the House followed the adoption fo a motion sponsored by chairman of the House committee on women affairs, Tolulope Akande-Sadioe. While presenting the motion, Hon. […]
We’ve frustrated planned attack on Abuja –Security sources
A planned attack on Abuja by suspected terrorists has been nipped in the bud by the military and security/ intelligence agencies, investigations by New Telegraph have revealed. This came in the wake of Tuesday’s invasion of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) staff quarters and subsequent abduction of some lecturers and their family members. Highly-placed security […]
Youths seize train for crushing mother, daughter in Delta
There was weeping and gnashing of teeth at Orhuwhoru town in Udu Local government Area of Delta State yesterday as a passenger train along Itakpe-Warri route crushed a mother and her child to death. The train was allegedly bound for the Ujevwu Train Station in Udu and scheduled to return to Itakpe in Kogi State […]
