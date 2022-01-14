News

Ijaw youths to UN Deputy Sec Gen: Actualise Paris agreement

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has called on Mrs. Amina Mohammed, recently reappointed as new Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations to visit the Niger Delta to assess the level of damage done to the country’s wetland. Congratulating her on her re-appointment through a statement signed yesterday by Peter Igbifa, IYC President, the group said such a visit would help Mohammed to gather facts on the devastation of the Niger Delta economy and enable her make a case for the Niger Delta in the next UN General Assembly. The statement reads in part; “He said with the neglect of the Paris Agreement on Preservation of Wetland by the Federal Government, the natural endowment located in the Niger Delta had been recklessly abandoned. “The sad development had worsenedclimatechangeleadingtoavoidable natural disasters like heavy flooding. As a council, we congratulate Amina Mohammed on her reappointment as the deputy secretarygeneral of the United Nation.

 

Our Reporters

