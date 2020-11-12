Ijaw youths urge FG to relocate DPR to South-South

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has called on the Federal Government to shelve the idea of relocating the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) from Lagos to Abuja, stressing that it shoulbe relocated to the South-South. IYC President, Peter Igbifa, who spoke in a statement, warned that the planned move by the Federal Government to relocate the DPR to Abuja could cause restiveness in the Niger Delta region, because it would give the North unfair advantage over the oil producing region.

Igbifa said the Niger Delta deserved its due in the country, and should be developed by the Federal Government, adding that; “The government should stop running this country with a body language that one section is greater than the others.”

He said: “This idea is nepotistic, insensitive and designed to give northerners unfair advantage to all the benefits that DPR will bring to the table when it eventually acquires independence from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Bill.

“It is crystal clear that the Federal Government has always paid lip service to the development of the Niger Delta region. “In one breath, the government asked oil companies to relocate their headquarters to the region, in another breath; this same government is planning to move the DPR head office from Lagos to Abuja instead of relocating it to the Niger Delta region. “We condemn this move and warn that this development will threaten the peace in the Niger Delta region, which gives DPR and other oil multinationals reasons for existence. The Niger Delta will not fold its hands and watch this happen. “This is an opportunity for the Federal Government to lead by example by first relocating the headquarters of the DPR to any of the cities in the Niger Delta region. This will show the government’s seriousness and commitment and enable other oil companies to do same.

