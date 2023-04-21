Ijaw’s empowerment drive for N’Delta youths

IYC’s motives

The youth are always the leaders of the future that take over when the old ones are weak and can’t do much again even though in Nigeria, the old ones want to upturn that truth as they want to continue to rule now not lead. But be that as it may, the youth are not relenting in preparing for tomorrow as at least 70% of them truthfully take over from the old and feeble minds who must have done their beat. They are all over the place especially in the banking world, ICT, business world in fact name them. Here in the Niger Delta region, the youth are not also relenting as their quest to take over especially to handle what is deposited at their backyard resulted in the 11th December 1998 Kaiama declaration. At the declaration the youth were drawn from over five hundred communities from over forty clans that make up the Ijaw nation and representing twenty five organizations. One of the concerns of the youth then was that the quality of life of Ijaw people was deteriorating as a result of utter neglect, suppression and marginalization visited on Ijaws by the alliance of the Nigerian state and transnational oil companies.

Historical defects

Based on all these then, the youth of declared that all land and natural resources (including mineral resources) within the Ijaw territory belong to Ijaw communities and are the basis of our survival. Also that they agreed to remain within Nigeria but to demand and work for self government and resource control for the Ijaw people. And with all these including other demands made at the Kaiama declaration, the youth decided to take up arms against the federal government to achieve their aims which led to a full blown militancy then. The militancy continued until on 6th August, 2009 when the federal government opened up a window for amnesty for the youth of the region bringing militancy to a significant reduction that eventually winded up the era. The tension in the region doused and the oil continued to flow but even though many were supposedly trained in many skills, they were not utilizing the skills as many still roam around the streets even though they usually receive monthly stipends which most of their leaders cut most times. The agitation however gave birth to the Niger Delta development commission, the amnesty presidential programme, the recent Oloibiri museum and research center among other things but it is not yet uhuru for the people as poverty still smells in the region although many people from the region are trying to see how they can help. Of course the IYC agitation is gradually shifting from violence to intellectual emancipation. For that reason, the national spokesman of Ijaw youth council, Ebilade Ekerefe a young and vibrant youth knowing that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow took it upon himself to build the capacity for youth in the region through information communication technology. Ekerefe thinking beyond carrying of guns to achieve their aims ventured into the training of the youth on ICT because according to him the agitation should go beyond carrying of guns and violence to being intellectually sound ICT wise so that some intellectual armies will be raised to tell the world the Niger Delta story. He started the ICT skill acquisition training last year ending with the training of eighty youth and he is training another eighty youth which is the second batch. The kick off took place last week in Yenagoa with all the past presidents of the council in attendance.

Project 301 ICT

Disclosing what warranted the idea, Ekerefe said that he had to think of what better to do for the youth to shift away from what IYC used to be to what it ought to be. He said he was fulfilled haven kept his promise that he was going to build their manpower. “It started like a child’s play but now about eighty youth have been trained and laptops given to all of them. “I’m a fulfilled man because I promised the Ijaw youth that when we take over as spokesman, we will notonlyspeakbutwewillalsocreate a platform where we will give them skills and build their human capital and give them empowerment. “We tagged the programme project 301 ICT for Ijaw youths. We have started and finished eighty and we are about training another eighty, the idea is that by the end of this year, we should be able to have train three hundred and one youth and put them in ICT value chain. It is going to be a continuous process but you see programmes like this, mosttimesmaybeshort-livedwhen we don’t have necessary support so support and sustainability of the programme is very important. “We have trained about eighty of our youths in computer coding, webdesignandappreciationandwe did promise that anybody who participated will be given a brand new computer laptop and what you are seeing here is in fulfilment of that promise. “For the beneficiaries of this programme, wehaverestatedagain that this is a non-governmental programme. The people who have benefitedfrom the programme were carefully selected. They were hungry to learn so I doubt and I don’t want to believe that they will want sell those computers.

Divergent views

“They have learnt knowledge in ICT and the only thing that can enhance their productivity is these computers that are presented to them. We will be monitoring and there is also a tracker system that we have installed in the systems and I don’t think that anybody will like to sell. “Givingthemthesecomputersis just one step to many steps that we will take. We are not going to leave them like this. We are also going to scout for opportunities in the private sector including the multi-national oils companies to see how we can also integrate these persons that we have trained. “This is a clear paradigm shift from what the Ijaw youth council used to be so other institutions of government, multi-national companies should key into this project. I think there is no better time than now for them to key in to projects like this. It is in their best interest, they are the ones carrying out exploration activities in this region and you need peace for you to carry out your activities and if we have deliberately decided that we will not allow our youths to carry arms, these institutions should then give us the enabling support so that we can train more youths. “Clearly, you can see that the IYC is gradually moving away from violentagitationsasitwereintoproductive engagement which hasto do with human capital development of our youths.

Agitations

“Youcannottalkaboutagitations these dayswithoutICT. The world is aglobalvillagesowhileourboysare onthefrontline, weshould alsohave an army of young ICT compliant youths that can also communicate the message to the world. “Nobody can tell our story better than our people. What we are doing isthatweareequippingthemsothat they can give real time update to the public of what is going on. We are building anarmyandpreparing our youths for the future ahead. “I thank our partners, the presidentialamnestyprogrammeunder the leadership of Barry Ndiomu whograciously gave usthese laptops that we distributed. And the Douy Diri who also gavethe financialsupport for us to carry out this project through the ministry of youths and sports. “We are doing everything within our powers to sustain the programme while we are also calling on government, the NDDC, the regional movement including the federal government to look at this initiative and support us because this is the only way we can reduce crime and criminality and ensure that the environment is peaceful for the oil to keep flowing.

Laptops provision

The interim administrator of PAP, major general Barry Tariye Ndiomu represented by the state focalperson Alaowei Opukeme Jonah said that PAP was ready to support programmes like this. He said “I always say that it is very important to teach a man how to fish rather than giving him fish.

For ten years, we have fought and struggled to the extent that we can cometoaroundtabletodiscusshow we can better our zone. “Beforenow, theNigerDeltawas known as the most volatile region in the country but surprisingly you will agree with me that the Izon nation is among the most peaceful in Nigeria. “WeinthePAPofficearegoingto partner with such prgrammes. We are challenging you people to come with ideas and we will put heads together and get things done. “We are happy with what Ekerefe has done and we are ready to support not only him but others. Moving forward, let there be this relationship. We are tired of this constant demonstrations. We are saying that it has gotten to a level where you should come with ideas because ideas rule the world.

Diri hails Ekerefe

Governor Douye Diri who was represented by Tonye Isenah a house of assembly member in the state thanked the past and present leadersof IYCforcomingtohonour Ekerefe. “I like the way IYC is going now, at some point it was derailed and was hijacked. I think it is gradually comingbacktowhatyouareseeing. “ICT remains another oil industry that has not been tapped up to 10% adding “It is more than the oil sector and it has not been tapped. “For people saying don’t go and sell the computers, I don’t think it is mandatory to tell you people not to go and sell it. Don’t ever think it is our own concern. If you sell it, the woman in the beer parlour will take partof it andbeforeyouknowit, the money is gone and then you start looking for another opportunity which may not come. “The money in the internet is too much. You can make money throughthere. Bayelsaisverypeacefulanditisanopportunityforyoung people to go about their businesses and excel. “Government cannot employ everybody. This is an opportunity created by a young man like you, please take advantage of it and see what you can do. The government is here to partnerwith young people like these. “This is an opportunity to make money instead of chatting in messenger and whastapp. We want to see young girls advertising their goods on lineandpeople will patronize you. This is a systematic way of creating manpower. If for instance theBrassLNGkicksoff, nobodywill tell you that you are not computer literate so we can’t employ you. “The governor is ready to partner with young people who have ideas. “This is an opportunity. You can do web design. You can do anything with you laptop and make a living for yourself. “Ekerefe, I congratulate you on behalf of the governor, please don’t rest on your oars, you have just started see it to the end while you are doing this, people are watching a young man trying to carve a nitchforhimself. Andyoung leaders wherever you try to make impact.”